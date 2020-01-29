15 Blazers That Will Take Your Wardrobe to the Next Level — All Under $150 at Nordstrom

A good blazer is a wardrobe must-have. It’s both polished enough to wear to the office and stylish enough to casually throw on for the weekend. It can easily elevate any ensemble and be worn every season. For these reasons, we’d argue that a blazer is one of the most versatile pieces in your closet — and no, we’re not just talking about your average black blazer. While there’s always room for the classic, there are so many different blazer styles that can take your wardrobe to the next level.

And seeing fashion-forward celebrities like Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Lively, and Gigi Hadid on a recent blazer craze only affirms our need for more of the stylish jacket in our own closets. In our search for the best blazers online, we turned to one of our favorite retailers, Nordstrom, and rounded up 15 of our favorites from brands like Topshop, Court & Rowe, and Halogen; included in the mix is this edgy menswear-inspired jacket and this contemporary, long belted blazer. We even found a chic blazer dress that looks almost identical to one Meghan Markle owns. But the best part is, they’re all under $150, which is very reasonable for a functional piece that will last years.

Scroll down to shop 15 of the best blazers for women you can shop at Nordstrom and get some inspo for your next work or weekend look.

Single Breasted Blazer

This lightweight blush blazer has a polished yet relaxed fit that can easily be dressed up for the office or made casual for the weekends. It’s made of a cotton-blend that’s soft and has some stretch to it, making it the ultimate comfortable work wardrobe staple.

Buy It! All in Favor Single Breasted Blazer, $69; nordstrom.com

Boyfriend Blazer

Fluctuating temperatures means dressing for work is even more difficult, but this lightweight linen blazer is the perfect transitional piece. Its sleeves feature a tab snap closure that gives you the option to roll them up. The boyfriend style is meant to fit oversized and more relaxed, which is great for casual Fridays.

Buy It! Linen Blend Boyfriend Blazer, $69; nordstrom.com

Houndstooth Blazer

This Houndstooth blazer is one-of-a-kind — it uniquely combines a traditional checked print with solid-color coordinating sleeves. The jacket is fully lined and tailored to fit true to size. Pair it with black jeans and heels for the office and swap in knee-high boots for a night out.

Buy It! 1.State Mini Houndstooth Mixed Media Blazer, $74.49 (orig. $149); nordstrom.com

Fitted Blazer

A polished cut and pop of color describe Blair Eadie’s signature style — and this Halogen blazer is the perfect combination of that. Shoulder padding gives this brightly-colored jacket a structured fit that is great for the days when you have important meetings.

Buy It! Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Fitted Blazer, $89.40 (orig. $149); nordstrom.com

Menswear Blazer

This menswear-inspired blazer is made by one of Nordstrom’s private-label brands, Treasure & Bond. It’s crafted from a textured wool-blend fabric and features pleats in the back that give it more feminine fit. But what will really make this jacket stand out from all the others in your rotation is its edgy, raw hemline.

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Pleat Detail Menswear Blazer, $109; nordstrom.com

Plaid Blazer

A plaid blazer can instantly add a hint of sophistication to your office attire. This one has shoulder pads and unique seam detailing just below the notch lapel collars that give it a boxy, yet tailored fit.

Buy It! Chelsea28 Plaid Blazer, $109; nordstrom.com

Double-Breasted Blazer

This jacket’s classic houndstooth pattern is brightened by a pop of red. Its double-breasted front closure features four gold buttons that give it a vintage-esque style. Wear it with a sweater, high-waisted denim, and pumps to create the ultimate cool-girl ensemble.

Buy It! Court & Rowe Double Breasted Houndstooth Jacket, $113.40 (orig. $189); nordstrom.com

Classic Black Blazer

A black blazer will never go out of style, and for this reason, it’s a work wardrobe must-have. This jacket from Halogen has sleek notched lapel collars and a tailored fit that gives the timeless style a modern flare.

Buy It! Halogen Single Breasted Blazer, $129; nordstrom.com

Belted Blazer

Forget buttons, this belted blazer is the new stylish jacket you need hanging in your closet. The contemporary oversized Topshop blazer comes with a wide belt that cinches the waist to create a flattering silhouette. It hits about mid-thigh and would look cute styled with black leather trousers and a pair of patterned loafers.

Buy It! Topshop Farrah Belted Blazer, $140; nordstrom.com

Blazer Dress

When Meghan Marke stepped out in a blazer dress to see Hamilton, we knew we had to have one for ourselves — and this one from Topshop is nearly identical. It has a similar double-breasted style and long sleeves, but comes with a belt that gives it a little extra pizazz. Bonus: It can be worn as a dress, but will also looks just as great with trousers.

Buy It! Topshop Tux Blazer Dress, $140; nordstrom.com

Satin Blazer

Elevate your office outfits with this navy satin blazer from Elza J. It has a slightly oversized, but structured fit that’s très chic, like something straight out of Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe. Pair it with the matching silky high-waist trousers for a complete suit look, or with casual jeans and sneakers for outside of work.

Buy It! Eliza J Satin Blazer, $148; nordstrom.com

Tie-Front Blazer

This off-white blazer’s structured silhouette is made more feminine with its waist-defining belt. Remove the belt and wear the crisp white over a pop of color or style the jacket as a blouse sans a shirt underneath for a night on the town.

Buy It! 4SI3NNA Blaine Tie Waist, $148; nordstrom.com

Polka-Dot Blazer

You’ll be reaching for this Court & Rowe blazer when you want something that’s both polished and playful. Its polka dots and gorgeous sateen finish will set it apart from all other jackets in your closet.

Buy It! Court & Rowe Scatter Dot Blazer, $149; nordstrom.com

Asymmetrical Blazer

This Vince Camuto crepe blazer is for the days when you’re feeling bold. Not only does it have an unexpected asymmetrical front hem, but its bright cornflower blue hue will surely make you stand out (sometimes necessary in meetings!).

Buy It! Vince Camuto Asymmetrical Front Parisian Crepe Blazer, $149; nordstrom.com

