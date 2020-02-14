Emma Roberts, Irina Shayk, and Rachel Brosnahan All Shop This Brand for Cool Jackets (and It’s on Sale at Nordstrom)

Image zoom RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Mega Agency; Splash

Nothing beats the excitement of finding out a celeb-approved brand is actually accessible. Believe it or not, there are a bunch of labels A-listers wear on repeat that won’t end up burning a whole into your bank account — like Manhattan-born brand Blank NYC.

If you’re not familiar with the name, now’s the time to commit it to memory. Blank NYC, a label that regularly churns out cool-girl staples like leather jackets, distressed jeans, and baggy sweaters, has racked up an impressive fan list that includes Emma Roberts, Rachel Brosnahan, Alessandra Ambrosio, Irina Shayk, and Candice Swanepoel. Stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kourtney Kardashian, and Jessica Alba have even previously worn Blank’s pieces. But this vast and dedicated celeb following isn’t even the most impressive part — the fact that almost everything in Blank NYC’s inventory rings in at under $200 is.

There are some pricier outliers, like this $188 suede moto jacket that might be the coolest one we’ve ever seen, or this grungy-meets-cozy coat that’s currently in this writer’s shopping cart. But more often than not, the items will come with an under-$100 price tag. And today, the already affordable brand is even more affordable thanks to Nordstrom’s annual Winter Sale.

Sure, you’ll find markdowns on Blank NYC’s jeans and sweaters, too, but we recommend focusing your attention on its jackets, which the celeb set also tends to favor. From cool denim coats to vegan leather toppers that’ll take any outfit from zero to 100 in mere seconds, these jacket deals are not to be missed. That said, there are a few standouts we’re eyeing, like this colorblock faux fur jacket that’s as cozy as it is bold and this faux suede jacket that looks at least triple its actual price.

Step up your outerwear game by shopping our favorite toppers from celeb-loved Blank NYC while they’re on sale at Nordstrom.

Buy It! Blank NYC The Essentials Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Blank NYC Record Breaker Collarless Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $48.98–$58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Blank NYC Super Nova Colorblock Faux Fur Jacket, $88.80 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Blank NYC Word of Mouth Snake Print Faux Leather Jacket, $118.80 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Blank NYC Faux Suede Jacket, $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Blank NYC Elastic Waist Denim Trucker Jacket, $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Blank NYC Textured Drape Front Faux Leather Jacket, $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

