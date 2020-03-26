Blake Shelton Shows Off His Mullet Progress — as Gwen Stefani Helps 'Take It to the Next Level'

Image zoom Blake Shelton/Twitter

Blake Shelton is working on his mullet with a little help from girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

Over a week after the singer, 43, announced that he was bringing back his signature ’90s hairstyle, he gave his followers an update on his progress.

Although Shelton’s hair definitely still has a lot of growing out to do, it’s now just long enough on the ends that Stefani can run her fingers through it, as a new video posted on the country superstar’s Twitter account shows.

Making sure her man’s new look really stands out, Stefani, 50, “decided to take it to the next level” by adding “stripes” shaved into the side of his head.

In addition to sharing the “Quarantine mullet update” video, The Voice coaches also posed together for a photograph while wearing coordinating camouflage looks (check out Stefani’s Crocs). “Our first quarantine photo shoot,” he captioned the shot, in which his new hairstyle is only partially visible.

Shelton went on to joke that the couple should have used the image to promote their duet “Nobody But You,” which was released on his latest album. “Should’ve been the Nobody But You cover… Damn it!” he quipped.

Shelton previously explained that he and Stefani decided it was time for him to grow out his hair again, as most of his work events are “canceled for the foreseeable” future due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further [sic] @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s— like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned…” he wrote on Twitter.

Of course, Shelton has been toying with the idea of bringing back his mullet for years now.

Back in 2017, when the star was crowned PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, Shelton joked that it was finally time to rock the ‘do again.

“When I think of sexy, I think of my heroes and Billy Ray Cyrus was one of them,” he told Ellen DeGeneres. “With this new power that has been bestowed on me, I can bring the mullet back which makes it okay for any of us to have them.”

Earlier this year, the star also noted that the hairstyle was becoming more popular again.

“There’s kids that are wearing mullets now,” he said during a January interview with Gayle King. “And I’m feeling like maybe it’s time for me to bring mine back. I’m not a trendsetter. I don’t mind jumpin’ in on a trend like that.”

Stefani added that she’d “actually offered to go get him some extensions.”

“We could totally match the color easily. I’ll do it for you,” she said.