Blake Shelton Says He's Bringing Back His Famous Mullet — and Girlfriend Gwen Stefani Approves

Desperate times call for … a mullet?

On Tuesday, Blake Shelton announced that he plans to bring back his signature ’90s hairstyle since most of his work events are “canceled for the foreseeable” future due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak — and according to the country singer, his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, is on board.

“I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further [sic] @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s— like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned…,” he wrote on Twitter.

Image zoom Gwen Stefani/Twitter; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Voice judge, 43, who recently postponed the final dates of his Friends and Heroes Tour, has warned fans that his mullet was going to make a comeback earlier this year, but that didn’t stop his Twitter followers from voicing their disapproval.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Wants to Bring the Mullet Back Now That He’s PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive

“Omg the apocalypse is really here 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Can’t wait to see this!” one fan said.

Another added, “Don’t do it cowboy. You look way better with short hair.”

A third Twitter user shared a meme of Stefani, joking, “This is Gwen’s fault.”

Stefani, 50, has yet to weigh in on the controversial hair choice herself, though Shelton says they agreed on the decision together.

In January, Shelton and Stefani sat down for an interview with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, where the cute couple talked about why their relationship works, Shelton’s PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2017 title and (of course) his mullet.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Photoshops Throwback Photo to Include Blake Shelton — See the Hilarious Results

The “God’s Country” singer joked, “It’s comin’ back.”

“There’s kids that are wearing mullets now,” he added. “And I’m feeling like maybe it’s time for me to bring mine back. I’m not a trendsetter. I don’t mind jumpin’ in on a trend like that.”

And when King asked Stefani, “Do you think Blake should bring back the mullet?” She responded, “I’ve actually offered to go get him some extensions. We could totally match the color easily. I’ll do it for you.”