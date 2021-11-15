Plus, see more must-see style moments from Taylor Swift in the Blake Lively-directed music video

Blake Lively Secretly Wore Taylor Swift's Ring from 'I Bet You Think About Me' Ahead of Video Premiere

Being a Swiftie is a full-time job (especially amid her re-recording era). Not only do Taylor Swift fans have to analyze the singer's every move for potential Easter eggs about what's to come, they now have to pay close attention to her famous friends for musical hints as well.

The latest celeb to drop an Easter egg? Blake Lively.

Last week, the actress — who has been friends with Swift since 2015, and even showed up to Saturday Night Live over the weekend to support her — posted a close-up shot of her sparkling jewels on Instagram. "My hand modeling career is really taking off," she captioned the post.

We didn't know it at the time, but the heart-shaped ruby ring outlined with diamonds shown in the photo was actually a teaser for Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video, which marks Lively's directorial debut.

In the video, the Grammy winner crashes a wedding (which stars Miles Teller as the groom) and in one scene, Swift wears a ruby ring (yes, the same one her Gossip Girl star friend wore on Instagram last week) as she grabs a piece of wedding cake and eats it with her hands.

One eagle-eyed fan pointed out that Lively also wore the ring to SNL, posting a now-viral TikTok with the caption, "why she always do the most," of Swift's affinity for Easter eggs.

During the "I Bet You Think About Me" music video, Swift donned the same red column dress she wore in her Red countdown clip on Instagram a few weeks ago.

She also wore the same monogram ring featured on the Red (Taylor's Version) album cover and the same top hat she wore during her "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" performance at the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards.

At one point, Swift offers Teller's bride a red gift box containing a red scarf, which she happily wears. The scarf is a reference to Swift's "All Too Well," which features lyrics that mention a scarf she once left at the house of an ex-boyfriend's sister.

Phew! Like we said, Swifties are busy these days.

The video was written by Lively and Swift, and the Gossip Girl actress also served as a producer along with Swift's brother Austin.

"I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell," Swift wrote in an Instagram post announcing the music video.

Swift has been full of surprises as she promotes Red (Taylor's Version), which came out on Friday. That same day, she released a short film focused on her song "All Too Well," which starred Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink.