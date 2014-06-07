Blake Lively Wins This Week's Best Dressed Title With a Look Straight Out of 1968

It’s time to talk about some very important medical conditions we are currently experiencing. The technical terms (according to doctors) are “Blake Lively Hair Envy” and “Blake Lively Leg Envy” (can we also add “Blake Lively Husband Envy” to the list?). And if this week’s Most Loved Looks competition is any indication, many of you are suffering from it as well.

Mike Coppola/Getty

While the CFDA Awards were full of bold fashion risks like capri jumpsuits and so much skin we had to break out our Photoshop censors, Blake had all eyes on her in a ’60s-inspired ensemble that earned her a 94% approval rating from readers.

The star’s Michael Kors mini — an olive-green dress with pale-pink embellishments — probably didn’t sound great on paper. But when she stepped out on the red carpet, the scallop-hemmed mini took on a shimmery gold look, and everything made perfect sense. Her accessories only added to the throwback feel: a stack of bangles that probably weighed down her entire arm, salmon Casadei pumps and a coordinating headband (think she swiped it from Blair Waldorf?) to hold back her perfect waves.

Other favorites included essentially every star at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Jersey City, N.J. From Lupita Nyong’o and Dakota Johnson’s black-and-white looks to Helen Mirren and Olivia Munn’s lace ensembles, readers were loving the summer-appropriate dresses (as were we!).

Tell us: Which star was your personal pick for the title? And are you also suffering from any Blake Lively-related medical conditions?

— Whitney Little