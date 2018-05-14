Blake Lively Wears a Dress and Heels to the Gym: 'I've Never Been Great at Athleisure'

Blake Lively/Instagram

Blake Lively is not one to take the subtle approach to dressing (she even said so herself!). She always pushes her sartorial abilities by pairing her feminine, colorful outfits with show-stopping accessories and hairstyles. But there is one type of dressing the star just can’t master — athleisure.

Lively made fun of herself on Instagram, posting a photo at the gym with trainer Don Saladino dressed in the fit-and-flare Jenny Packham candy-striped dress and gold Christian Louboutin heels she wore last week to the Baby2Baby and Shutterfly Mother’s Day celebration in Brooklyn.

She joked, “I’ve never been great with athleisure,” as she posed holding dumbbells as Saladino looks on, very unenthused. “Wearin’ what I want,” she also wrote.

Lively’s been sticking to a particularly show-stopping wardrobe lately. In April, she sported rainbows at Sesame Street.

She went full-on Gossip Girl with her very “Upper East Side” tuxedo dress with bow tie at a CinemaCon event.

And of course, she wowed on the Met Gala red carpet in a custom Versace gown featuring regal embroidery, a bejeweled bodice and a full skirt.