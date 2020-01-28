Blake Lively Wears a Corset on First Red Carpet Post Baby No. 3: 'I Gotta Get This Thing Off'

Blake Lively knows how to make a stylish red carpet entrance.

On Monday, the 32-year-old actress and mother of three attended the New York City premiere of her latest film, The Rhythm Section, and commanded the carpet in a black velvet off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Lively paired the bold look with leather opera gloves and black leather over-the-knee Christian Louboutin boots with button detail, and added a touch of sparkle with an impressive Lorraine Schwartz necklace made with South Sea pearls, diamond chains and a 50-carat Colombian emerald.

While each accessory added to the star’s statement look, Lively revealed her ultimate secret to looking glamorous on the red carpet was out of sight.

“Corsets make you feel like you’re on the brink of having it together,” she told PEOPLE at the premiere, before jokingly adding, “but, you know, this is not real life. I gotta get this thing off!”

Lively — who is married to actor Ryan Reynolds — recently gave birth to her third child in October. The baby joins the couple’s two older daughters, Inez, 3, and James, 4½.

Just last week, the actress was looking for a photo to share from her new movie and found one that showed off her pre-baby abs. “Dear abs, I miss us,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The Gossip Girl alum was joined by her mother and sister at Monday’s premiere, telling PEOPLE that “family is my everything.”

“But it’s always more nerve-wracking when my family is [at a premiere] because I really care about they think — even though they have terrible taste,” she added with a laugh.

In her latest film, Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, a woman who sets out to find the people responsible for her family’s death, going undercover as an assassin to hunt down them down.

While most people see the movie as one about revenge, Lively counters that it’s actually a love story.

“Well it was a really intense character, a really intense role,” the actress told PEOPLE of her role. “It was really the humanity that I connected with because she’s a woman who’s lost everything. She’s a woman who’s being discounted and undervalued. And she also believes it.”

“And I think that to me, you know, people are talking about this being a movie about revenge. To me, it’s a love story,” she added. “She’s lost everyone that she loves and she has nothing left to lose and she doesn’t love herself because of the guilt that she carries. So when she goes off on this mission, she reclaims that and the love story isn’t necessary a romantic one, it’s that with herself. You know? She gets to claim love and respect.”

The Rhythm Section, directed by Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale), opens Jan. 31.