Blake Lively Tops Her Full Velvet Suit with a Second Velvet Blazer in 85° N.Y.C. Heat

Blake Lively has maintained an air of mystery throughout her promotion of her latest film, A Simple Favor, ever since she deleted all of her Instagram posts as a stunt at the beginning of May. (Don’t worry, all Ryan Reynolds trolling moments are available for your viewing pleasure again — her feed was quickly restored.) But her latest move might be her biggest head-scratcher yet: Lively stepped out for a photoshoot on an 85° day in N.Y.C. wearing a a blue velvet pantsuit, with no top underneath. But because she’s Blake, she couldn’t quite stop there, so she topped off the outfit with a second blazer, this one in red. She teamed the curious look with a large blue duffel bag (full of more velvet blazers, we assume) and spiky tan Christian Louboutin pumps.

Splash News

RELATED: Every Time Blake Lively Compared Herself to Disney Characters (and Was Spot on!)

Although the look doesn’t quite fit with the weather, it does fit with the menswear theme Lively has been sporting throughout her A Simple Favor promo tour. Back in April, she wore a navy tuxedo minidress topped off with a bowtie at a CinemaCon event for the film in Las Vegas.

And she wore a white pinstripe double-breasted suit to celebrate National Martini Day on June 19 in a photo on her Instagram. (Husband Ryan Reynolds owns the boutique gin company Aviation Gin.)

“Dear Nation, Happy Martini Day. Otherwise known as every f*#%ing day of the week to Emily,” Lively captioned the photo, referencing her booze-loving character.