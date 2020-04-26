Blake Lively Hilariously Shows Off Husband Ryan Reynolds’ Baby Ponytail: ‘I Dare You to Forget This’

Image zoom Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds has been trying out a new hairstyle while social distancing at home with his family.

In keeping with their long-standing tradition of playfully trolling one another, over the weekend, Blake Lively shared a photograph of her husband rocking a very, very tiny ponytail.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity,” The Rhythm Section actress, 32, joked alongside an Instagram Story snapshot.

Of course, it was only a matter of time before Reynolds, 43, responded.

Posting a screenshot of his wife’s message, the Deadpool star joked that the actress, with whom he shares three children, didn’t seem to have any problems with the way he looks. “Clearly your birth control doesn’t work so…” he quipped.

Image zoom Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Earlier in the week, actor Hugh Jackman — who has has been jokingly feuding with Reynolds for years — playfully suggested that Lively must be having a difficult time spending so much time with the actor.

"We’ve been reaching out to Blake, we talk to her, ‘cause can you imagine quarantine, stuck in the house with Ryan?” Jackman, 51, joked while calling into the Today show on Friday.

“It must be brutal for her,” he added.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Says Trolling Wife Blake Lively Online Is a 'Sign of a Healthy Relationship'

Like many parents, Reynolds and Lively are spending a lot of quality family time together these days.

“We’re doing a lot of homeschooling,” he told Stephen Colbert earlier this month via video chat.

In addition to hunkering down with the Gossip Girl alum and their three daughters — James, 5, Inez, 3 and their newest addition, whom the actor said is “about 8 months” now — the pair have also been joined by Lively’s mother, whom he called a “lifesaver.”

“It’s been incredible to have her here,” he added, before joking, “She doesn’t know it but actually, she’s emergency food if this gets real.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Pregnant Wife Blake Lively on Her Birthday with Candid Photos

Reynolds went on to share that although he may be the only man of the house, he hasn’t been missing “masculine company.”

“It’s fine, I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girls stuff,” he said. “I try not to push gender normative ideas on my kids as they’re born, but each one, when they came out that chute, just really wanted to make dresses.”

“They wanted to dress in hot pink all day so that’s what I do. This morning I made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun,” he added.

Image zoom Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and kids

Lively and Reynolds are also doing their part to help those who have been “brutally impacted” by the coronavirus pandemic.

In mid-March, Reynolds announced that he and his wife would be donating $1 million to two organizations representing food banks across the United States and Canada during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Additionally, Reynolds recently said that he would be temporarily putting aside his differences with Jackman to support the All In Challenge, which aims to provide food and supplies to children, elderly people and frontline workers.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.