Blake Lively Posts Stunning Throwback: 'One Year Anniversary to the Day I Meant to Post This Photo'

#TBT is now on Sundays — if you ask Blake Lively.

Over the weekend, the superstar actress posted a throwback photo from one year ago, and her 39.3 million followers couldn't get enough.

The newly minted mom of four showed off a chic outfit — a skin-tight Sergio Hudson purple minidress that she paired with a red Chanel clutch, matching red Louboutin shoes and Brent Neale dangle earrings — as she posed in front of a painting of Frida Kahlo by Ashley Longshore.

Blake Lively in a stylish 2022 throwback. Blake Lively/Instagram

Lively, 35, hilariously captioned the photo, "happy one year anniversary to the day I meant to post this photo," poking fun at herself for failing to get the picture up in a timely fashion.

Fans and friends loved both the photo and the caption; Salma Hayek even got in on the joke commenting, "By the way that's me in the background photobombing your hot body picture. Happy anniversary my friend 😜😘💃," referencing her portrayal of the iconic Mexican artist in the 2002 film, Frida.

Numerous others left comments like "gorgeous" and "serving Serena van der Woodsen," and pal Gigi Hadid chimed in, "Lol it's an honor," due to the fact that the photo was taken at her birthday party in 2022.

On her stories, Lively posted a photo booth snap of herself embracing Hadid while the model kissed her on the cheek, adding "Happy Birthday Gigi 2022" with the '2' crossed out and replaced with a '3.'

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid in 2022. Blake Lively/Instagram

This Instagram post comes shortly after the star posted a bikini picture while on a family vacation with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, soon after welcoming their fourth child.

In that shot, the Gossip Girl alumna donned a retro drawstring bikini top with a tan and brown print, paired with high-waisted flowy printed pants. The look was complemented with matching shells on gold chain necklaces by jeweler Brent Neale.

"She sells seashells down by the seashore," Lively wrote in her caption.

Lively also shared an image of herself taking a dip in the pool, sporting a black one-piece swimsuit with a cutout over her stomach.