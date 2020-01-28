See Every Outfit Blake Lively Has Worn During The Rhythm Section Press Tour

From off-duty style to glamorous red carpet looks, Blake Lively rarely misses the mark with her fashion choices. This week’s press tour for her upcoming action film The Rhythm Section has been no exception — here are all the style stunts she's pulled so far
By Hanna Flanagan
January 28, 2020 02:30 PM

1 of 6

Velvet Vixen

Dominik Bindl/WireImage

For the New York City premiere of The Rhythm Section on Jan. 27, Lively channeled old Hollywood glamour in an off-the-shoulder black velvet Dolce & Gabbana gown teamed with black leather opera gloves and a show-stopping Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond necklace — featuring a 50-carat (!) Colombian emerald. Instead of accessorizing with a classic pair of pumps, Lively switched things up with edgy leather boots by Christian Louboutin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

In Her Boots

Robert Kamau/GC Images

And later that night, the actress slipped into fishnet tights  and a flowy button-down floral print dress by Ulyana Sergeenko for the premiere afterparty in Brooklyn. But she kept her accessories the same — who knew over-the-knee leather boots and opera gloves were so versatile?!

3 of 6

Entrenched

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Let it be known that your favorite fashion icon loves leather gloves! While out and about in Manhattan on Jan. 27, Lively tucked the sleeves of her plunging beige trench dress into a pair of oxblood gloves. She teamed the outfit with matching lace-up booties and layers of chunky gold necklaces. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 6

The Fendi Flex

James Devaney/GC Images

Lively took advantage of warmer winter temperatures in New York City, baring her legs in head-to-toe Fendi for a Good Morning America appearance on Jan. 28. She paired a statement yellow Fendi trench with quilted high-waisted shorts and a plaid sequin sweater layered over a crisp white button down. The actress off-set the bright look with lace-up maroon boots and slouchy striped socks. 

Advertisement

5 of 6

Monochromatic Moment 

Raymond Hall/GC Images

After Good Morning America, the fashionable star proved that throwing on a puffy teddy coat is the perfect way to wear a summer frock in January. Lively teamed her cobalt Max Mara design with a printed midi dress by Ulyana Sergeenko. The Gossip Girl alum topped off her look with crystal-embellished platform pumps from her favorite designer, Christian Louboutin. 

6 of 6

Western Chic

Jackson Lee/GC Images

The actress opted for a classic silhouette on Jan. 28, wearing a white button-down, a black A-line midi skirt, Western-inspired boots and a black fedora hat with jewel trim.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.