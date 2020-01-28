See Every Outfit Blake Lively Has Worn During The Rhythm Section Press Tour

Velvet Vixen
For the New York City premiere of The Rhythm Section on Jan. 27, Lively channeled old Hollywood glamour in an off-the-shoulder black velvet Dolce & Gabbana gown teamed with black leather opera gloves and a show-stopping Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond necklace — featuring a 50-carat (!) Colombian emerald. Instead of accessorizing with a classic pair of pumps, Lively switched things up with edgy leather boots by Christian Louboutin.
In Her Boots
And later that night, the actress slipped into fishnet tights and a flowy button-down floral print dress by Ulyana Sergeenko for the premiere afterparty in Brooklyn. But she kept her accessories the same — who knew over-the-knee leather boots and opera gloves were so versatile?!
Entrenched
Let it be known that your favorite fashion icon loves leather gloves! While out and about in Manhattan on Jan. 27, Lively tucked the sleeves of her plunging beige trench dress into a pair of oxblood gloves. She teamed the outfit with matching lace-up booties and layers of chunky gold necklaces.
The Fendi Flex
Lively took advantage of warmer winter temperatures in New York City, baring her legs in head-to-toe Fendi for a Good Morning America appearance on Jan. 28. She paired a statement yellow Fendi trench with quilted high-waisted shorts and a plaid sequin sweater layered over a crisp white button down. The actress off-set the bright look with lace-up maroon boots and slouchy striped socks.
Monochromatic Moment
After Good Morning America, the fashionable star proved that throwing on a puffy teddy coat is the perfect way to wear a summer frock in January. Lively teamed her cobalt Max Mara design with a printed midi dress by Ulyana Sergeenko. The Gossip Girl alum topped off her look with crystal-embellished platform pumps from her favorite designer, Christian Louboutin.
Western Chic
The actress opted for a classic silhouette on Jan. 28, wearing a white button-down, a black A-line midi skirt, Western-inspired boots and a black fedora hat with jewel trim.