Blake Lively Thanks Her Glam Squad for 'Human Facetune' Ahead of Her First Red Carpet Since Baby No. 4

Lively stepped out at the Barnard College Annual Gala on Monday and wrote on Instagram, "I'm just so proud I left the house"

By
Published on April 26, 2023 12:18 PM
Blake Lively Thanks Her Glam Squad
Photo: Blake Lively Instagram (2)

It takes a village to make Blake Lively shine!

In her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the star thanked her glam squad for helping her make her return to the red carpet — following the birth of her fourth child — at the Barnard College Annual Gala in New York City on Monday.

"@jennifer_yepez & @cgonzalezbeauty making me feel like human Facetune," the Gossip Girl alum, 35, wrote alongside a snap of herself wearing nothing but a towel, but with full makeup and her curly hair swept up in a half-up, half-down style.

In another Story slide, the actress joked that she had not yet stepped into her show-stopping off-the-shoulder floral Carolina Herrera gown.

"Christmas pajamas at this point but focus on the insane art that is @brentnealejewelry & @lorraineschwartz," she wrote, regarding her chandelier-style earrings that featured multicolored gems.

For the event, Lively paired the tea-length dress with a neon pink and yellow Sergio Hudson trench and matching Manolo Blahnik pink heels.

Blake Lively Thanks Her Glam Squad
Blake Lively Instagram

"If I keep taking photos in these clothes it will no longer be an outfit but an actual Transformer," she joked alongside a pic of the full look and added: "I'm just so proud I left the house."

It's been a whirlwind past few months for Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who joked that their house was a "zoo" since they added the new baby to the mix, along with three older daughters, Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.

"Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic," Reynolds said on CNBC's Power Lunch shortly after announcing the birth. "I think if we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

The couple, who wed in September 2012, first announced that they were expecting their fourth child together when the actress debuted her then-baby bump on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in September.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the family of six has "adjusted great" following the birth of the newborn.

Related Articles
Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Jenner Reveals How to Get Her Exact Lip Look as She Launches New Lipstick Collection (Exclusive)
Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Get Married in Vegas — Kim Kardashian Officiates and Shania Twain Performs!
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya attend the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Declare Vests Are in for Spring — See Their Coordinating Looks at CinemaCon
Melissa McCarthy PEOPLE BEAUTIES
Melissa McCarthy Recalls Sunbathing with Baby Oil on a Car: 'We Weren't Sophisticated' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CreQeSNOTfS/ Verified SKIMS Swim + @Jessicasimpsonstyle Shoes = Neon Energy 6h
Jessica Simpson Gives 'Neon Energy' in Sexy SKIMS Swim Two-Piece
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Chops Off Her Locks — and Gets Bangs: 'Itching for a Hair Change'
blake lively
Blake Lively's Bold Floral Midi Dress Is a Spring Wardrobe Standout —  and Similar Styles Start at $26
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Ryan Gosling (L) and Margot Robbie pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film "Barbie" at the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Are Totally Barbie and Ken in Matching Pink Looks at CinemaCon
Honey Boo Boo prom
'Honey Boo Boo' 's Alana Thompson Channels Her Pageant Past with Pink Prom Dress: See the Photos 
CinemaCon 2023 Opening Night - Sony Pictures Entertainment Photocall
Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Versace (Right Off the Runway!) for Rare Red Carpet Appearance
salma hayek instagram
Salma Hayek Is Feeling 'Renewed' in Teeny-Tiny Yellow Bikini: See the Pics!
pamela anderson
20 Celebrities On the Joys of Getting Older 
Madonna Takes a ‘Trip Down Memory Lane’ to Revisit Her Most Iconic Cone Bras in Her Wardrobe Archive
Madonna Shows Off the Iconic Cone Bras in Her Wardrobe Archive: 'Trip Down Memory Lane'
Women’s Health May/June issue, featuring Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow Poses Nude on the Cover of 'Women's Health' to Show the Beauty of Her Vitiligo: 'Inspiration'
simone biles
Simone Biles Proves She's Unbothered About Haters Commenting on Her Wedding-Day Hairstyle: 'IDC'
Molly Sims, YSE Beauty products
Molly Sims Launches Yse Beauty and Gets Candid About Skin Setbacks That Inspired Her Brand (Exclusive)