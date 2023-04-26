Blake Lively Thanks Her Glam Squad for 'Human Facetune' Ahead of Her First Red Carpet Since Baby No. 4

It takes a village to make Blake Lively shine!

In her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the star thanked her glam squad for helping her make her return to the red carpet — following the birth of her fourth child — at the Barnard College Annual Gala in New York City on Monday.

"@jennifer_yepez & @cgonzalezbeauty making me feel like human Facetune," the Gossip Girl alum, 35, wrote alongside a snap of herself wearing nothing but a towel, but with full makeup and her curly hair swept up in a half-up, half-down style.

In another Story slide, the actress joked that she had not yet stepped into her show-stopping off-the-shoulder floral Carolina Herrera gown.

"Christmas pajamas at this point but focus on the insane art that is @brentnealejewelry & @lorraineschwartz," she wrote, regarding her chandelier-style earrings that featured multicolored gems.

For the event, Lively paired the tea-length dress with a neon pink and yellow Sergio Hudson trench and matching Manolo Blahnik pink heels.

Blake Lively Instagram

"If I keep taking photos in these clothes it will no longer be an outfit but an actual Transformer," she joked alongside a pic of the full look and added: "I'm just so proud I left the house."

It's been a whirlwind past few months for Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who joked that their house was a "zoo" since they added the new baby to the mix, along with three older daughters, Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.

"Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic," Reynolds said on CNBC's Power Lunch shortly after announcing the birth. "I think if we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

The couple, who wed in September 2012, first announced that they were expecting their fourth child together when the actress debuted her then-baby bump on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in September.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the family of six has "adjusted great" following the birth of the newborn.