Blake Lively Claps Back at Instagram Commenter Who Says She Should Hire a Stylist

Blake Lively can’t fire her stylist even if she wanted to — because that would be herself!

The star, who has been keeping with a menswear theme throughout her A Simple Favor press tour, posted a photo of her plaid Roland Mouret suit — and not everyone was a fan. After one follower commented on the post suggesting she should find a new stylist, the actress, 30, had a cheeky response.

“I say this with so much love & respect for you babe, please hire a stylist or fire the one you’re currently with,” @gabeluna wrote.

Lively — who famously does not work with a stylist — replied, “Thank you for the tips, sir. Alas, I’ve tried to fire @blakelively so many times. But that b*tch just keeps coming back. She won’t leave me alone.”

The good news is, if Lively’s schedule suddenly opens up, there are other legions of fashion fans ready and waiting to hire her as their own stylist.

After Instagram account @commentsbycelebs spotted Lively’s joke and reposted her comment, actress Sara Foster joked she would trade an organ for the star’s sartorial skills.

“Omg I would give up a kidney for @blakelively to be my stylist 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼,” Foster wrote.

Other fans jumped to Lively’s defense and applauded her ability to dress herself. “Blake could literally wear a giant paper bag and would still be the most gorgeous thing in this universe,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “Easily one of the best-dressed celebs I’ve ever seen and one of my favorite things about her is that she has always styled herself 😍.”

This isn’t the first time Lively’s poked fun at herself on social media. The star had a good laugh at her own expense when she was called out by a fan for making a classic Instagram mistake.

Lively posted a series of photos of herself looking in love alongside husband Ryan Reynolds at an event for his company Aviation Gin. After writing a sweet caption, she attempted to tag Reynolds in the post with a heart emoji. But an eagle-eyed fan noticed that the actress forgot to put a space between Reynolds’ tag and the emoji.

“I’m crying at her and the fact that she doesn’t know she needs to put a space after an emoji for the tag to work,” wrote the fan in the comment sections.

Without missing a beat, Lively responded in the comments, again referring to herself in the third person. “Good point,” she wrote. “@blakelively is so dumb!!!!”