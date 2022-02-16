Blake Lively Stuns in Monochromatic 3-Piece Ensemble at Michael Kors Show During New York Fashion Week

Blake Lively donned a sexy but sophisticated getup at the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 show during NYFW on Tuesday

Blake Lively is a fashionista, through and through!

The Gossip Girl alum, 34, attended the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, in which the legendary designer showed off his Fall/Winter 2022 collection that promised — and delivered — "big city glamour."

Lively looked radiant and ready for spring in a three-piece pastel getup, showing off her toned abs in a crop top paired with a midi-length pencil skirt and unstructured blazer draped over her shoulders.

Blake Lively Credit: Gotham/GC Images

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress finished off her sexy but sophisticated look by adding white strappy heels and a white clutch, letting her long blonde locks cascade over one of her shoulders while sporting bright red lips for the perfect pop of color.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was also in attendance at the show, looking ready to cruise the streets of NYC in slightly oversized high-waisted khaki trousers, a cropped blue sweater, sunglasses, and a black shacket.

Models — including Gigi's sister, Bella — hit the runway as Miguel performed an array of songs during the high-energy show, showing off Fall/Winter looks that ranged from cozy to sophisticated to sexy, many of which featured a neutral color palette and a variety of textures, including leather, gold, and faux fur.

This isn't the first time in recent days that Lively has shown off her impeccable sense of style at an event.

On Thursday, The Shallows actress wowed in a plunging purple Sergio Hudson pantsuit at pal Hugh Jackman's Broadway opening night of The Music Man, which she attended with her husband of nearly a decade, Ryan Reynolds.