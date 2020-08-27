The actress got lots of love from friends and family on her 33rd birthday

Blake Lively Shows Off the Gorgeous Jewelry She Was Gifted for Her Birthday

Blake Lively got some extra-special presents for her 33rd birthday and couldn't help but show them off on Instagram.

The A Simple Favor actress posted some of her "birthday highlights" on her Instagram Story after celebrating her big day on August 25. After kicking the morning off with a homemade McDonald's McGriddle breakfast sandwich ("but with allllll the sriracha mayonnaise," she said), Lively opened up some of her presents — which included plenty of gorgeous jewels.

The star posted a screenshot from a Facetime call she attempted to make to close friend and jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, who sent Lively some jaw-dropping jewelry for her birthday. "Earrings, ring and a declined call all by @lorraineschwartz and @ofirajewelz ☺️☺️," she wrote.

Lively's friend and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer also sent the actress a custom piece: a rectangular pendant necklace with her two eldest daughter's names, James, 5, and Inez, 3½, engraved across it.

".... live footage of me when I got this from @jenmeyerjewelery," Lively said as she pointed an arrow to an overly excited cat image on the Instagram Story.

She also thanked her friends Angie Niles and Justin Johnson for creating a mini at-home spa experience for her in their living room and shared the High Camp Gardenias candle she received that "smells like if heaven delivered on all things promised."

Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds presented her with a homemade double-layered birthday cake topped with plenty of fresh berries and lit candles. And in her usual cheeky fashion, Lively posted a series of pics zooming in on her husband's arm muscles as he held the cake and captioned the final close-up shot, "Happy birthday to me."

A week before her birthday, Lively and Reynolds shared a silly selfie together where they sported homemade face masks decorated by their daughters James, Inez and Betty, 9 months.

One of the masks, worn by the actress was covered with a series of yellow stars and other assorted scribbles while Reynolds’ mask featured a series of brightly-colored geometric shapes.