Blake Lively Shares 1-Year, Post-Baby Fashion Flashback: 'Hadn't Slept in Forever'

"Hadn't slept in forever. But earring game was single and ready to mingle," the actress said of her outfit

Blake Lively is throwing it back to her post-pregnancy fashion!

The actress shared some photos on her Instagram Stories from just months after she gave birth to her third daughter, Betty, 16 months.

Lively, 33, was wearing a blue floral print dress under a cobalt Max Mara teddy coat for an appearance on Good Morning America.

Lively also shared a selfie from the day, which gave a closeup look of her makeup and accessories.

"One year ago today," she wrote on the first slide. "Just had a baby. Hadn't slept in forever. But earring game was single and ready to mingle."

She tagged the jewelry designer, Lorraine Schwartz, writing, "I'm coming back as your collection in my next life."

The mom of three rounded out the outfit with a pair of statement red Louboutins with sparkly toes. She shared another photo showing the full look.

"Sexy Grover fashion goal has been checked off the list," she joked, adding a small photo of the Sesame Street character in the corner of the photo.

In addition to Betty, Lively also shares daughters — James, 6, Inez, 4, — with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Like many parents, Reynolds and Lively have been spending a lot of quality family time together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to hunkering down with their three daughters, the pair have also been joined by Lively's mother, whom Reynolds called a "lifesaver."