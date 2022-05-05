"Yes I took these on a self timer bc everyone was asleep when I got home at 9. Sorry outfit. You deserved better," Lively joked in an Instagram post on Wednesday

Blake Lively Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Her Pre-Met Gala Dress – and a Glimpse at Her Home!

Blake Lively is the undisputed queen of the Met Gala!

The actress, entrepreneur and style tastemaker, 34, gave fans an intimate look at her pre-Met Gala dress in a series of Instagram photos on Wednesday – which she hilariously admitted she took on a self-timer – giving a shout out to designer Thom Browne in the caption.

"Let's take it back to the 'night before' party. A little hint of things to come🗽 thanks to @thombrowne," she wrote, adding, "Yes I took these on a self timer bc everyone was asleep when I got home at 9. Sorry outfit. You deserved better."

In the first photo, Lively can be seen posing in a stunning body-hugging, one-shoulder sequin gown split with a sleeveless pinstripe suit on the bodice, while the second photo shows a close-up look at the detailing of the dress.

In the next two snaps, the Gossip Girl alum shows off the full ensemble, accessorizing with a midi-length sleeveless navy coat featuring white floral detailing, white stiletto boots, an effortless makeup look and her waves loosely tousled in her go-to California-girl way.

2022 MET Gala Blake Lively Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The photos also offer a glimpse at her and husband Ryan Reynolds' stunning home, which features gorgeous wooden beams, an exposed brick wall, neutral decor, and an arched doorway.

Lively's pre-Met Gala look wasn't the only show-stopping piece she wore in honor of the big event, in which she and Reynolds served as co-chairs alongside Oscar-winner Regina King and Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The actress stunned in a copper Atelier Versace gown, which paid homage to the city of New York and featured a reversible train, which the mom of three flipped halfway up the Met stairs, revealing an aqua side that cascaded down behind her.

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Lively Has Show-Stopping Reversible Gown Moment for Met Gala Date Night with Ryan Reynolds

Lively honored the "Gilded Glamour" dress code — channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890 and asking attendees to "embody the grandeur Gilded Age New York" per Vogue — by wearing a detailed gown that honored New York City. In fact, she told LaLa Anthony during the Vogue livestream that the color choices were to represent the patina aging that copper undergoes over time.