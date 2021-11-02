Blake Lively Shows Off DIY Halloween Costume in Candid Photo: 'I'm Covering My Boobs with a Wig!'

The actress said she pulled the impressive black-and-white makeup look together in just 10 minutes thanks to a YouTube tutorial

Blake Lively put her DIY skills to the test this Halloween.

On Monday, the actress, 34, posted two photos of her last-minute costume: a character from an old black-and-white film, seemingly inspired by Charlie Chaplin. Lively wore a checkered vest over a crisp white button up, black high-waisted trousers, Oxford loafers and black leather gloves. She also rocked black-and-white face makeup and a black bob wig with short bangs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Blake Lively/Instagram Credit: Blake Lively/Instagram

"What's black and white and lively all over," she cleverly captioned the post.

She then revealed how the look came to be on her Instagram Story, explaining that she didn't plan her costume in advance but made do with "grey face paint, a black wig and a crazy idea."

Blake Lively/Instagram Credit: Blake Lively/Instagram

"Luckily, when I Goggled it, someone named @sharonfarrell already had the same idea. Thanks for being my first YouTube beauty tutorial," she wrote over a photo of herself getting ready.

Lively also said she only had 10 minutes to create the makeup look and "thanks to [Farrell's] awesome instructions I pulled it off."

Blake Lively/Instagram Credit: Blake Lively/Instagram

The Gossip Girl alum is appears to be nude in the selfie (snapped from the chest up). "Yes I'm covering my boobs with a wig. Don't we all? No? No?!" she joked.

Blake Lively/Instagram Credit: Blake Lively/Instagram

She also posted a few pictures of the finished look featuring grey face paint, black eyeshadow, black lipstick and black brows. "Spamming my makeup because I'm proud," the actress captioned one photo, adding that the dramatic transformation "tripped people out."

Lively revealed her successful DIY Halloween costume on the same night as the the WSJ. Magazine's 2021 Innovator Awards, during which husband Ryan Reynolds was recognized as an entertainment and entrepreneurship innovator.

Blake Lively/Instagram Credit: Blake Lively/Instagram