If there’s one couple in Hollywood that’s never afraid to poke fun at each other, it’s Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Whether the pair is joking about how often they have sex or expertly shutting down Instagram commenters, Lively and Reynolds never hold back their thoughts on social media.

Lively, 31, kept up with her hilarious Instagram persona when she posted a photo of the outfit she selected to attend a private screening of Mary Poppins Returns with Reynolds, 42.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Going for: “Cinderella post stepsisters tearing up her gown because they hate her” chic…” the actress jokingly described the deconstructed, asymmetrical $2,490 Monse blazer dress she wore for the occasion.

But all jokes aside, Lively looked as chic as ever in the menswear-inspired mini, which she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin platform pumps.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

Michael Simon/Startraks

Reynolds looked just as dapper besides his wife of six years, sporting a perfectly tailored three-piece navy suit and black-rimmed glasses to the special screening hosted by Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt, 35, at Feinstein’s/54 Below in N.Y.C.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Stars Wearing Other Stars on Their Clothes

Before jetsetting to New York for a date night to support Blunt (a close friend of the couple), Lively and Reynolds enjoyed some time off with friends in New Orleans.

“New Orleans. As much as possible,” the Deadpool star wrote on Instagram earlier this week in a picturesque post with his wife and music producer Korey Richey.

The dynamic duo often steal hearts when photographed together but they typically prefer using social media to troll each other online and during interviews.

Last month, Reynolds joked about their sex life on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while shooting down the possibility of having a third child. “That happened from sex, FYI,” the father-of-two teased about the two daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2, he shares with Lively.

“So you’ve only had sex the twice?” DeGeneres asked. “Just the two times, yeah,” he hilariously replied. “It’s a mercenary job, it’s just clinical. Hoping for a third soon.”