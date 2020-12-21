Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The mom of three used her signature sense of humor to poke fun at her own tangled quarantine hair

Blake Lively Shows Off a Very Relatable Quarantine Hair Moment: 'Get the Look'

Tangled hair? Don't care!

Blake Lively has some of the most enviable hair in Hollywood, but while she's quarantining, she's letting it run wild.

The mom of three, 33, kept things relatable and honest on her Instagram Story by showing fans what her mane really looks like when she's hunkered down at home. "Get the look 2020 edition," Lively captioned a makeup-free selfie showing a large messy knot of tangled hair cascading down her head — a very relatable moment for all.

Adding in a touch more of her signature dry sense of humor, Lively also added the Vogue Italy logo across the image to make it look like a cover of the magazine.

Just like the rest of us, Lively also admits to living in comfy clothes this past year. But that didn't stop her from channeling her inner fashionista again for a special holiday evening.

The star snapped a shot of the lower half of her ensemble, which included a mismatched pair of Tory Burch Lila Embroidered Over-the-Knee Scrunch Boots ($748), a knee-length Aritzia dress and Spanx tights ("Yep. Sexy," she said).

"I own something other than sweatpants. It's a Christmas miracle," Lively jokingly captioned the photo.

Lively, who shares three daughters, Inez, 4, James, 6, and 14-month-old Betty, with husband Ryan Reynolds, 44, will be celebrating the holidays a little bit differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Deadpool actor recently shared on his Instagram Story that his immediate family will not be celebrating the holiday with other relatives. "My kids won't see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts and uncles. It sucks," Reynolds wrote.