Blake Lively Just Wore the Prettiest Rainbow Dress on the Red Carpet
Well, Blake Likely just took our breath away. The actress stepped out in New York City at the premiere of The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds wearing the most magical rainbow gown by Atelier Versace, complete with a plunging neckline and a flowy, coral-colored cape. One glance at this whimsical masterpiece, and we'd say that Lively is looking every bit the stylish superhero that she is.
The majestic design featured stunning hues of pastel-colored fabric elegantly draped on her figure, reminding us all that spring is (finally) here and Lively is leading the way with her showstopping, warm weather-ready look. If you're suddenly ready to embrace the change in season with renewed vigor, you're not alone. We rounded up several colorful styles from a few of our favorite go-to sites that are just as ethereal (and a lot more affordable) to experiment with.
If you're ready to rock the rainbow trend, look no further. This pretty, pleated gown from Windsor is a dead ringer for Lively's look for less than $60, and would pair perfectly with strappy sandals and bold earrings. We also spotted a number of playful sundresses from Revolve that captured the essence of the actress' dreamy design, like this shimmery, sherbet-hued maxi gown that's currently on sale, or this feminine style with a forgiving smocked bodice and tiered skirt.
And finally, remember that the rainbow trend can take on a life of its own, no matter the occasion. For an ultra-glam moment, zip on this sparkling Saylor cocktail dress for a big night out; or play it safe with this super affordable knit dress from Target that can be worn to brunch or over a bikini for a cheerful cover-up.
Shop rainbow-hued dresses below — just in time for spring.
Buy It! Windsor Nylah A-Line Rainbow Dress, $56.90; windsorstore.com
Buy It! Rococo Sand Leal Ombre Dress, $238 (orig. $396); revolve.com
Buy It! Free People Vintage 1970s Pastel Maxi Dress, $378; freepeople.com
Buy It! Amanda Uprichard Lillet Maxi Dress, $312; revolve.com
Buy It! Sundress Keya Dress, $203; revolve.com
Buy It! Saylor Meghan Faux Wrap Maxi Dress, $297; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Wild Fable Sleeveless Sweater Knit Dress, $28; target.com
Buy It! Urban Outfitters Cora Linen Midi Dress, $89; urbanoutfitters.com
