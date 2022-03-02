Blake Lively Just Wore the Prettiest Rainbow Dress on the Red Carpet

The majestic design featured stunning hues of pastel-colored fabric elegantly draped on her figure, reminding us all that spring is (finally) here and Lively is leading the way with her showstopping, warm weather-ready look. If you're suddenly ready to embrace the change in season with renewed vigor, you're not alone. We rounded up several colorful styles from a few of our favorite go-to sites that are just as ethereal (and a lot more affordable) to experiment with.