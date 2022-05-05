Lively, 34, also shared a photo to Instagram in which she and her team were "practicing" the reveal of her show-stopping reversible gown at Monday's fashion event in New York

Blake Lively Praises 'Unsung Heroes' on Her 'Dream Glam Team' Who Helped with Her Met Gala Look

Blake Lively is letting everyone know that it takes a village when it comes to stealing the style show at the Met Gala.

The Age of Adaline actress, 34, was a standout at the fashionable event in New York City on Monday in a reversible dusty copper and oxidized green Atelier Versace gown, and is now acknowledging all the people on her "dream glam team" who helped make it a reality.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Wednesday, Lively uploaded a selfie from when she was prepping for the event to her Instagram, showing makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and hairstylist Jennifer Yepez hovering around her to put finishing touches on her beautiful look for the night.

"This is my Met glam team," Lively wrote in the caption, tagging both Buckle and Yepez. "Yes they are gorgeous inside and out. Yes they make me feel gorgeous inside and out. Can't forget @enamelle who's not pictured," she added, in reference to celebrity nail stylist Elle Gerstein.

"I love you three. And thank you @charlottetilbury for the gorgeous makeup. There's a reason everything you create is the best— because it radiates just like you. Dream Glam Crew all around ✨"

On her Instagram Stories, the actress shared additional photos from the elaborate process of prepping for the Met Gala, from "countless hours of design and zooms" to "fitting(s)" to prepping with her "dream team."

blake lively instagram stories Credit: blake lively/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the first image in her Stories, which showed several staff and assistants swarming around her, Lively wrote, "How many people does it take to get ready for the Met?"

"A lot of unsung heroes. I wish they all could've walked that carpet with me because that moment was theirs too," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: The Best Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Looks

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum also shared a photo of herself "practicing" the big reveal of the reversible train of her gown on a staircase, when her dress went from a copper tone with a large bow at the hip to an oxidized green gown with even longer train.

Lively was surrounded by staff for that moment too, with onlookers holding court at the bottom of the staircase.

At the end of her Stories, Lively shared sumptuous close up videos of the incredible Atelier Versace gown, which featured a pattern from the constellations found on the ceiling of Grand Central Station.

blake lively instagram stories Credit: blake lively/instagram

She also showed off a stunning bejeweled Judith Lieber clutch purse that featured the Brooklyn Bridge on one side, and the Chrysler building on the other.

Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds — who accompanied her in a velvet tuxedo and white bow tie — were co-chairs at the 2022 Met Gala, along with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King.