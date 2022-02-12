"Just spectacular," Blake Lively wrote of her plunging purple pantsuit by Sergio Hudson, revealing that she also did her own hair for the Broadway premiere of The Music Man

Blake Lively Is 'Back to Business' as She Poses in Plunging Purple Pantsuit for Music Man Opening

Blake Lively just served another jaw-dropping red carpet look.

The Gossip Girl alum, 34, bared her décolletage in a purple pantsuit by Sergio Hudson in she wore to support pal Hugh Jackman at Thursday's Broadway opening of The Music Man.

"Back to business," Lively wrote in the caption, posting some impromptu photos of herself trying on the sexy ensemble, which she wore to the event with husband Ryan Reynolds.

She donned a purple satin blouse with a plunging neckline that tucked into her matching high-waisted trousers, complemented with a purple blazer draped over her shoulders. The look was finished with a pair of sparkling blue stilettos and some ornate emerald and purple jewels by Lorraine Schwartz and Brent Neale.

Lively also noted on her Instagram Story that she did her own hair, sharing a photo of herself and makeup artist Kristofer Buckle.

The Rhythm Section actress raved about her ensemble, commenting on photos posted by Hudson. "The best color, quality inside and out, and tailoring without anything needed! Just spectacular. You. Are. Incredible," she wrote.

She made her return to the red carpet with Reynolds, 45, in August, rocking a pink Prabal Gurung gown to the New York City premiere of his movie Free Guy.

Lively told PEOPLE that she finds it "very important" for her and Reynolds' three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5, and 2-year-old Betty, see her as a working mother, after launching her non-alcoholic mixer line Betty Buzz.

