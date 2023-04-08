Blake Lively Poses in Bikini During Family Vacation with Ryan Reynolds After Welcoming 4th Baby

Blake Lively is enjoying some fun in the sun!

The Gossip Girl alum, 35, posed in a boho bikini look as she shared photos on Instagram Saturday from a tropical getaway with husband Ryan Reynolds and their mothers, months after the couple welcomed their fourth baby.

"She sells seashells down by the seashore," Lively wrote in her caption.

The actress donned a retro drawstring bikini top with a tan and brown print, paired with high-waisted flowy printed pants. The look was complemented with matching shells on gold chain necklaces.

Lively also shared an image of herself taking a dip in the pool, sporting a black one-piece swimsuit with a cutout over her stomach.

In another image, Reynolds, 46, teased his beach body in a white tank top and rolled-up khakis, as he took a walk on the beach, posing with his mother, Tammy Reynolds, alongside Lively and her mother, Elaine Lively.

The couple previously revealed that they welcomed their fourth child when Lively posted a photo of herself, sans baby bump, posing with her husband and Grandma Tammy on Super Bowl Sunday.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," wrote Lively in February. The couple also shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and 3-year-old Betty.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "Blake and Ryan are amazing together. Ryan is a great dad. He is very sweet to Blake. They are very excited about the new baby. The older siblings have adjusted great."

Lively previously debuted her baby bump in September as she walked the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City.