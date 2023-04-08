Blake Lively Poses in Bikini During Family Vacation with Ryan Reynolds After Welcoming 4th Baby

"She sells seashells down by the seashore," Blake Lively wrote on Instagram as she and husband Ryan Reynolds enjoyed some beach time with their mothers

By
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 8, 2023 12:35 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqwW3Zlpalz/. Blake Lively/Instagram
Photo: Blake Lively/Instagram

Blake Lively is enjoying some fun in the sun!

The Gossip Girl alum, 35, posed in a boho bikini look as she shared photos on Instagram Saturday from a tropical getaway with husband Ryan Reynolds and their mothers, months after the couple welcomed their fourth baby.

"She sells seashells down by the seashore," Lively wrote in her caption.

The actress donned a retro drawstring bikini top with a tan and brown print, paired with high-waisted flowy printed pants. The look was complemented with matching shells on gold chain necklaces.

Lively also shared an image of herself taking a dip in the pool, sporting a black one-piece swimsuit with a cutout over her stomach.

In another image, Reynolds, 46, teased his beach body in a white tank top and rolled-up khakis, as he took a walk on the beach, posing with his mother, Tammy Reynolds, alongside Lively and her mother, Elaine Lively.

The couple previously revealed that they welcomed their fourth child when Lively posted a photo of herself, sans baby bump, posing with her husband and Grandma Tammy on Super Bowl Sunday.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," wrote Lively in February. The couple also shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and 3-year-old Betty.

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively and New Baby Are 'Doing Fantastic'

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "Blake and Ryan are amazing together. Ryan is a great dad. He is very sweet to Blake. They are very excited about the new baby. The older siblings have adjusted great."

Lively previously debuted her baby bump in September as she walked the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City.

