The Way Blake Lively Just Styled Her Pink Trench Is So Cool

When Blake Lively goes on a press tour, we don’t just pay attention — we stop everything to admire her fun, playful, self-styled outfits (of which she’s already donned five in less than 36 hours!). The actress and mom of three is currently promoting her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, and we can’t get enough of her seemingly endless and colorful looks, especially the blush-pink trench dress she wore to kick things off.

Lively recently stepped out in New York City wearing a stunning pink trench (which is believed to be this gorgeous $6,900 sold-out number from Valentino), leather gauntlet gloves with matching leather boots, and plenty of layered gold chain necklaces. Her long blonde locks were in a ’40s-esque hairstyle to complete her femme fatale style.

The way Lively styled her trench — as a dress with a knotted belt instead of as an overcoat — is a look we can get behind. To replicate it, we found seven dupes of the coat that start at just $16. Whether you style your favorite option as a belted dress like Lively or layer it over a sweater and your favorite pair of jeans while you wait for spring to arrive is up to you.

Scroll down to shop our seven favorite Blake Lively-inspired trench coats now.

Buy It! Verdusa Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Lapel Outwear Duster Coat Cardigan, $15.99–$35.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Cotton Blend Trench Coat with Waist Tie, $183.68 (orig. $328); zappos.com

Buy It! Missguided PU Trench Coat in Beige, $103; asos.com

Buy It! Rachel Roy Women’s Trench Coat, $40.95–$170.52; amazon.com

Buy It! Calvin Klein Double-Breasted Button Front Trench Coat, $124.60 (orig. $178); bloomingdales.com

Buy It! Lush Draped Open Front Trench Duster, $34.97; nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Topshop Pink Stitch Trench Coat, $150; topshop.com