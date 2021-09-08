Blake Lively Pairs Her Disney Sweatshirt with a Chanel Bag: 'Elevates My Toddler Chic Look'
Chanel gifted the actress a sequin black and pink bag for her 34th birthday in August
Blake Lively is embracing the high-low look.
On Tuesday night, the actress (who turned 34 on Aug. 25) showed off the sequin black and pink bag she received as a birthday gift from Chanel in an #OOTD Instagram Story. Our favorite relatable queen paired the high-priced designer item with baggy ripped jeans and a Disney-themed crewneck sweatshirt. (Lively has always loved a relatable Disney moment!)
"Thank you for the birthday bag," she captioned the mirror selfie, tagging the label's official Instagram account.
Lively — who shares daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 23 months, with husband Ryan Reynolds — joked, "You really elevated my 'toddler chic' look."
In August, the Gossip Girl alum celebrated another trip around the sun with an epic slow-motion spin in the most twirl-worthy of dresses: a Teuta Matoshi gown that features a corset bodice, cherry appliqué and a tulle skirt with matching tie straps. She paired the feminine frock with red Christian Louboutin loafers and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
"Birthday weekend," Lively captioned an Instagram Story clip, appropriately set to the song "Cherry" by Louis Armstrong and The Mills Brothers.
RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Recalls Making First Move on Blake Lively: 'I Was Begging Her to Sleep with Me'
In another Instagram Story in August, the star also showed off an "early birthday gift" from Louis Vuitton in a mirror selfie. In the photo, Lively is holding up a red and white striped handbag embossed with the label's iconic logo in light pink.
"In love," she said of the design, which also features a gold hardware "LV" and a brown leather strap.
Lively looked cozy and ready for bed in the picture, posing in a cropped T-shirt with a blanket wrapped around her waist. "My 'in love' face didn't look as bored chic. So you get this," she wrote, adding, "Also: Shout out to my fellow pantless friends running around their house until they grab a blanket and do the 'towel treatment' and act like that counts as clothes."