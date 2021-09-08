Chanel gifted the actress a sequin black and pink bag for her 34th birthday in August

Blake Lively Pairs Her Disney Sweatshirt with a Chanel Bag: 'Elevates My Toddler Chic Look'

Blake Lively is embracing the high-low look.

On Tuesday night, the actress (who turned 34 on Aug. 25) showed off the sequin black and pink bag she received as a birthday gift from Chanel in an #OOTD Instagram Story. Our favorite relatable queen paired the high-priced designer item with baggy ripped jeans and a Disney-themed crewneck sweatshirt. (Lively has always loved a relatable Disney moment!)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank you for the birthday bag," she captioned the mirror selfie, tagging the label's official Instagram account.

Blake Lively Credit: Blake Lively/Instagram

Lively — who shares daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 23 months, with husband Ryan Reynolds — joked, "You really elevated my 'toddler chic' look."

In August, the Gossip Girl alum celebrated another trip around the sun with an epic slow-motion spin in the most twirl-worthy of dresses: a Teuta Matoshi gown that features a corset bodice, cherry appliqué and a tulle skirt with matching tie straps. She paired the feminine frock with red Christian Louboutin loafers and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock (10227023ap) Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 02 May 2019 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"Birthday weekend," Lively captioned an Instagram Story clip, appropriately set to the song "Cherry" by Louis Armstrong and The Mills Brothers.

In another Instagram Story in August, the star also showed off an "early birthday gift" from Louis Vuitton in a mirror selfie. In the photo, Lively is holding up a red and white striped handbag embossed with the label's iconic logo in light pink.

Blake Liveley/Instagram Credit: Blake Liveley/Instagram

"In love," she said of the design, which also features a gold hardware "LV" and a brown leather strap.

Blake Liveley/Instagram Credit: Blake Liveley/Instagram