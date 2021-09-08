Blake Lively Pairs Her Disney Sweatshirt with a Chanel Bag: 'Elevates My Toddler Chic Look'

Chanel gifted the actress a sequin black and pink bag for her 34th birthday in August

By Hanna Flanagan
September 08, 2021 12:53 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Blake Lively is embracing the high-low look.

On Tuesday night, the actress (who turned 34 on Aug. 25) showed off the sequin black and pink bag she received as a birthday gift from Chanel in an #OOTD Instagram Story. Our favorite relatable queen paired the high-priced designer item with baggy ripped jeans and a Disney-themed crewneck sweatshirt. (Lively has always loved a relatable Disney moment!)

"Thank you for the birthday bag," she captioned the mirror selfie, tagging the label's official Instagram account.

Credit: Blake Lively/Instagram

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Wife Blake Lively on Her Birthday

Lively — who shares daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 23 months, with husband Ryan Reynolds — joked, "You really elevated my 'toddler chic' look."

In August, the Gossip Girl alum celebrated another trip around the sun with an epic slow-motion spin in the most twirl-worthy of dresses: a Teuta Matoshi gown that features a corset bodice, cherry appliqué and a tulle skirt with matching tie straps. She paired the feminine frock with red Christian Louboutin loafers and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
| Credit: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"Birthday weekend," Lively captioned an Instagram Story clip, appropriately set to the song "Cherry" by Louis Armstrong and The Mills Brothers.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Recalls Making First Move on Blake Lively: 'I Was Begging Her to Sleep with Me'

In another Instagram Story in August, the star also showed off an "early birthday gift" from Louis Vuitton in a mirror selfie. In the photo, Lively is holding up a red and white striped handbag embossed with the label's iconic logo in light pink.

Credit: Blake Liveley/Instagram

"In love," she said of the design, which also features a gold hardware "LV" and a brown leather strap.

Credit: Blake Liveley/Instagram

Lively looked cozy and ready for bed in the picture, posing in a cropped T-shirt with a blanket wrapped around her waist. "My 'in love' face didn't look as bored chic. So you get this," she wrote, adding, "Also: Shout out to my fellow pantless friends running around their house until they grab a blanket and do the 'towel treatment' and act like that counts as clothes."

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com