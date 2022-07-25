Blake Lively Models First 'Fancy' Necklace She 'Lusted After' While Filming 'Gossip Girl'

"My jewelry making me feel appreciation," Blake Lively wrote on her Instagram Story of one of the first pieces of "fancy" jewelry she bought after she first starred in Gossip Girl 14 years ago

Blake Lively is getting nostalgic about her jewelry.

The Gossip Girl star, 34, showed off some of her favorite "fancy" pieces this weekend on her Instagram Story, including one necklace she bought shortly after beginning her tenure as Serena van der Woodsen on the hit CW show.

"My jewelry making me feel appreciation and all the memories today," she wrote. "Wearing one of the first 'fancy' necklaces I ever bought 17 years ago, the necklace I lusted after and then finally bought when I moved to NY and started Gossip Girl 14 years ago, and finally the newest addition.

"And I wear them all, appreciate them all, and love them all with the same thrill and gratitude as when I first saw them. As I should," Lively added.

She donned one short necklace with red jewels by Liza Shtromberg Jewelry, explaining: "I was so taken by her and her talent. I made sure I got to wear her work in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2."

GOSSIP GIRL, (from left): Leighton Meester, Blake Lively, 'Belles de Jour', (Season 4, ep. 401, aired Sept. 13, 2010).

A longer necklace by Margo Morrison New York was adorned with translucent green stones. "I was obsessed. I wore her jewels all over [Gossip Girl] and press," Lively wrote.

Lively also praised Brent Neale Jewelry as the "queen of whimsy, rainbows & fairytale jewels," sporting a rainbow medallion by the designer. "You all know how I feel," she added.

She played Serena on Gossip Girl for the entirety of the show's six-season run on the CW from 2007 to 2012. Based on the books of the same name by Cecily Brooke von Ziegesar, the show followed the scandalous lives of Upper East Side kids in New York, which are documented on the anonymous titular blog.

