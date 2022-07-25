Blake Lively Models First 'Fancy' Necklace She 'Lusted After' While Filming 'Gossip Girl'
Blake Lively is getting nostalgic about her jewelry.
The Gossip Girl star, 34, showed off some of her favorite "fancy" pieces this weekend on her Instagram Story, including one necklace she bought shortly after beginning her tenure as Serena van der Woodsen on the hit CW show.
"My jewelry making me feel appreciation and all the memories today," she wrote. "Wearing one of the first 'fancy' necklaces I ever bought 17 years ago, the necklace I lusted after and then finally bought when I moved to NY and started Gossip Girl 14 years ago, and finally the newest addition.
RELATED: Blake Lively Secretly Wore Taylor Swift's Ring from 'I Bet You Think About Me' Ahead of Video Premiere
"And I wear them all, appreciate them all, and love them all with the same thrill and gratitude as when I first saw them. As I should," Lively added.
She donned one short necklace with red jewels by Liza Shtromberg Jewelry, explaining: "I was so taken by her and her talent. I made sure I got to wear her work in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2."
A longer necklace by Margo Morrison New York was adorned with translucent green stones. "I was obsessed. I wore her jewels all over [Gossip Girl] and press," Lively wrote.
Lively also praised Brent Neale Jewelry as the "queen of whimsy, rainbows & fairytale jewels," sporting a rainbow medallion by the designer. "You all know how I feel," she added.
She played Serena on Gossip Girl for the entirety of the show's six-season run on the CW from 2007 to 2012. Based on the books of the same name by Cecily Brooke von Ziegesar, the show followed the scandalous lives of Upper East Side kids in New York, which are documented on the anonymous titular blog.
RELATED VIDEO: Blake Lively Has Show-Stopping Reversible Gown Moment for Met Gala Date Night with Ryan Reynolds
The Simple Favor actress has gotten sentimental about jewelry in the past, donning a heart-shaped red ruby Retrouvai ring trimmed in diamonds back in November to support her longtime pal Taylor Swift. It was the same piece of bling the Grammy Award winner wore in her "I Bet You Think About Me" music video, which also marked Lively's directorial debut.