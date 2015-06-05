Blake Lively Launched Preserve Early Because of Anna Wintour

The actress reveals her website isn't where she wants it to be

Blake Lively welcomed two babies in the past year: her daughter James, and her lifestyle website Preserve, the latter of which is about to celebrate its first birthday. But it turns out, Lively wasn’t ready to introduce her brainchild to the world last summer.

Noam Galai/WireImage

The actress, 27, told Time that Preserve‘s launch was moved forward because of her August 2014 Vogue cover.

“I couldn’t call Anna Wintour and say ‘I need six more months,'” she explained. “People hacked into our site a week and a half before it was meant to launch, so the site leaked. The site’s not close to what I want it to be. I hope by the time it’s what I want it to be, my standards will be raised infinitely more.”

Preserve offers everything from recipes and foodie finds to a wide range of style finds and retail. Blake has even stepped in as a design collaborator with some of her favorite up-and-coming brands.

“I believe I am the Preserve customer,” the stylish star said. “It’s my vision and I’m the one creating, curating, and driving this. If I look to myself first, I’m a woman for whom family is the most important thing in my life. I love stories, I love quality stories. Quality doesn’t come with a number.”

She also cited her love for mixing high-and-low priced pieces in her wardrobe.

“I’ll wear a fancy designer coat or handbag, but with a Forever 21 shirt,” she shared. “I love to — you’ll think this is a plug for the site, but I love to preserve things that are old and give them new life. ‘Is this Chanel?’ ‘No, Forever 21, on sale for $3!’ But you pair it with something you had to save up for… or something you shouldn’t have bought and you tear up the receipt so your husband won’t see it.”

Read more from Lively's Time interview here.



