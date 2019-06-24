Known for her beautiful gemstones and timeless styles, designer Kendra Scott has won the fashion world and everyday women alike over one pretty piece of jewelry at a time. Most recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen in Paris ahead of her brother-in-law Joe Jonas’ wedding ceremony to Sophie Turner wearing a striking $68 pair of geometric hoops. Keep scrolling to see (and shop!) more celeb-loved pieces from this popular brand.

Easton Hoops

Image zoom AbacaPress / SplashNews.com; Kendra Scott

Buy It! Kendra Scott “Easton” hoops, $68; kendrascott.com

Bella Hadid was spotted stepping out at Paris Fashion Week in a classic pair of the brand’s Pepper Hoop earrings in gold.

Pepper Hoop Earrings

Image zoom Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Buy It! Pepper Hoop Earrings, $70; kendrascott.com

Last year, Blake Lively celebrated Valentine’s Day in a stunning pair of abalone shell earrings from Kendra Scott's Spring 2018 collection. Inspired by mid-century modern architecture, the spring collection plays with different uses of negative space and unexpected colors and textures.

Diane Drop Earrings

Image zoom Jackson Lee / Splash News

Buy It! Diane Drop Earrings, $130; kendrascott.com

Aside from seriously cool statement earrings, Kendra Scott also offers a trendy and fun selection of ear climbers, crawlers and ear jackets — like the ones Jessica Alba was seen in — starting at just $85!

Petunia Ear Climbers

Image zoom PacificCoastNews

Buy It! Petunia Ear Climbers, $90; kendrascott.com

Other stars, including Simone Biles, Taylor Swift and Lucy Hale, have been seen rocking Kendra Scott's Elisa Necklace on multiple occasions (which also happens to be one of our favorite gifts to give!). The dainty and delicate necklace is available in 16 different stones and four metals (gold, silver, rose gold, and black) and is perfect to wear with just about anything!

Image zoom Getty; Taylor Swift/Instagram; Getty

Buy It! Elisa Pendant Necklace, $50–$85; kendrascott.com

Kendra Scott also designs a line of fine jewelry, which consists of pieces encrusted with pavé diamonds and handcut gemstones. Ranging in price from $425 to $1,800 it’s no wonder celebs including Kelly Rowland and Nina Agdal have selected the designer’s luxe pieces for red carpet events. Red carpet or not, you definitely need one of these affordable pieces for yourself from the super popular, star-approved jewelry brand.

Alexi Pinch Bracelet

Image zoom Barry King/Getty

Buy It! Alexi Pinch Bracelet in Pavé Diamond and 14k Rose Gold, $1,200; kendrascott.com

Isa Pave Diamond Ring

Image zoom Mike Coppola/VF17/Getty

Buy It! Isa Pavé Diamond Ring, $695; kendrascott.com