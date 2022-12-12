Blake Lively Jokes That 'Not One Person' Saved Her From Bad Hair Day

On Sunday, the actress, who is expecting her fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds, shared a candid shot on Instagram of her looking slightly less than red carpet ready

By
Published on December 12, 2022 09:11 AM
Blake Lively Has a Bad Hair Day
Photo: Blake Lively Instagram

Blake Lively is sharing her very bad hair day!

"How did not one person find the time to mention to me that this is what my hair looked like today?" the Gossip Girl alum jokingly posted in her Instagram Stories Friday alongside a photo of her blond tresses looking slightly less than red carpet ready.

The candid snap, in which Blake wore floral pajamas, included tags for her husband Ryan Reynolds, her actress-sister Robin Lively and her brother-in-law Terry Reynolds.

Blake, 35, has rightly been keeping herself cozy while pregnant with her and Ryan's fourth child, and made another low-key appearance on Dec. 5 while meeting Santa and his wife, "Jessica."

"We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express," Ryan, 46, wrote. "She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClzVoEspRCZ/ vancityreynolds Verified We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria. 🎄 3h
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

In the photo, a smiling Ryan wore a Pelé soccer shirt and blue hat, with his arms around his wife and Santa.

Blake, meanwhile, wore Hanna Andersson pajamas and a matching cream robe — but for her, the star of the outfit was her glitter sneakers. "My. Shoes 🙄," she wrote in the comments, calling out her husband for cutting them off in the post.

blake lively, ryan reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Blake — and Ryan — are not shy about sharing less-than-glamorous aspects of their private lives as they excitedly welcome their fourth child. The couple already share daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

When Blake announced she and Ryan were expecting another baby in September, the actress candidly posted a flurry of images starring her new bump.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone," she wrote in the caption about the photos, which featured Ryan, Robin and good friend Taylor Swift.

