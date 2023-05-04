Blake Lively Jokes About Taking Her Disco Curled Hair 'Out on a Date': 'We're Goin' Steady Now'

The actress rocked some serious volume as she stepped out for the grand re-opening of Fifth Avenue's Tiffany & Co flagship store in New York City last week

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

Published on May 4, 2023 11:25 AM
Photo: Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Move over, Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively has a hot new date — her hair!

The actress, 35, shared several photos of her dynamite curls and Brandon Maxwell vegan leather dress from last week's grand re-opening of Fifth Avenue's Tiffany & Co. in New York City on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

Joking in a first image that the event for the luxury jewelry brand gave her a reason "to take my hair out on a date," Lively playfully teased, "We're goin' steady now."

In another post, the mother of four shared a photo of herself shaking her head with her voluminous curls flying in every direction. "For anyone wondering how to get the look," she joked.

Lively also shared a post on Instagram with a series of photos from the star-studded event, in which she thanked the luxury brand for "having me & my mama," adding: "What. A. New. York. Moment."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Blake Lively/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Blake Lively/Instagram

At the Tiffany event, Lively wore her brown dress, which featured a plunging neckline. She accessorized the look with strappy coordinating heels and several pieces of chunky gold jewelry.

The star made headlines during the evening, as she revealed on the red carpet that she would not be attending the 2023 Met Gala.

She told reporters including PEOPLE that she would be wearing her ensemble from last year — a show-stopping Atelier Versace gown — on the couch and "watching" the night's festivities, rather than gracing the Met steps herself.

The It Ends With Us actress' absence was felt by fans and fashion lovers alike when the annual event took place on Monday.

Lively, however, shared a look at what was keeping her busy instead in a cheeky Instagram Story post, in which she could be seen pumping breastmilk in a bathroom with the caption, "First Monday in May," a clear nod to her absence from fashion's biggest night.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively depart the Beacon Hotel on June 11, 2022 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Gotham/GC Images

She and Reynolds, 46, welcomed their fourth child in February. The pair is already parents to daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.

"Blake and Ryan are amazing together. Ryan is a great dad," a source told PEOPLE of how the couple has been adjusting smoothly to life as a family of six. "He is very sweet to Blake. They are very excited about the new baby. The older siblings have adjusted great."

Reynolds recently spoke out about his expanded family during an appearance on CNBC's Power Lunch, stating, "Everybody's actually doing fantastic."

"We're very excited," he added. "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it."

