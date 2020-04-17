Blake Lively's Mom Joins Ryan Reynolds to Promote 'Boring' COVID-19 Charity Shirts

Image zoom Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are continuing to do their part to aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Deadpool actor shared a hilarious promotional video on Instagram, urging people to purchase an “obscenely boring shirt” from the Canadian nonprofit Conquer COVID-19 to support the healthcare community during the outbreak.

“We’re asking every Canadian to purchase this t-shirt, and as you can see, it is boring as f—k,” he joked.

“100% of the proceeds of this horrific shirt are gonna go to buying PPE for frontline personnel in our most vulnerable communities,” Reynolds explained, sporting one of the tees himself. “Now, I know that’s not an exciting prospect or point, but the faster we get those guys protected, the faster they get us back to boring.”

The star, 43, also teased that the shirt is “so unremarkable that it actually renders its wearer completely invisible.”

So much so, that his mother-in-law — who has been self-isolating with his family — has “been looking for me for days,” he joked.

Reynolds then enlisted help from his wife, Lively, who posed with him for a picture on his Instagram Story.

“Wear it to unimpress your friends,” the actor sarcastically wrote.

Joining in on the fun, the Gossip Girl star reposted the picture to her own Instagram Story, joking “I literally fell asleep looking at this shirt. But it’s for a good cause.”

This isn’t the first philanthropic move the couple has made to help those who have been “brutally impacted” by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In mid-March, Reynolds announced that he and his wife would be donating $1 million to two organizations representing food banks across the United States and Canada during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and love income families,” Reynolds, began in his message. “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA.”

“If you can give, these orgs need out help,” he continued. “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole,” he captioned the post, before urging followers to visit Feeding America and Food Banks Canada‘s respective websites.

