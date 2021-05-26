Blake Lively Is Single-Handedly Making '90s Jelly Sandals Cool Again — Shop the Style

The footwear trend is making a return thanks to the help of Blake Lively

As the saying goes, all trends eventually come back in style again. But we never thought jelly sandals would stand the test of time. The colorful (often sparkly!) shoe had a brief stint in popularity in the late 1990s, and it appears, thanks to the help of style trailblazer Blake Lively and major shoe brands bringing the material back in action, that the forgotten footwear trend is making a return.

Lively was spotted heading out to lunch with husband Ryan Reynolds in New York City last week in a flowing floral Reformation dress, paired with layered necklaces and a face mask with attached chain. But it was her shoes that really caught our attention. The actress, 33, sported a pair of closed-toe, buckled jelly sandals that brought us right back to the '90s.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With Lively's style influence, it's only a matter of time before jelly shoes start taking over the streets again. So to get you prepared, we found some similar options you can snag now.

Jelly sandals

Jelly sandals