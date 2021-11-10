The actress shared on Instagram Tuesday that she painted the white jewels on her pumps with red nail polish to complete an all-red outfit

Blake Lively Is 'Sorry' for Painting $1,000 Manolo Blahniks with Nail Polish: 'Worth It Tho?'

Blake Lively is poking fun at how she styled her latest look.

The actress, 34, shared a photo of herself at an event for Betty Buzz, her new line of drink mixers, at the Empire State Building in New York City Tuesday night on her Instagram Story. In the photo, Lively sported an all-red look including a Max Mara trench coat, Chanel purse and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Lively jokingly apologized to the designers for the way she styled her outfit.

First, the Gossip Girl star apologized to Max Mara for tying the trench "like I'm the 5th Golden Girl," before acknowledging that the coat is "divine, though."

She then said "sorry" to the color pink for using it "to cheat on my red look with this stunning @chanelofficial bag," referencing her dazzling striped purse.

Finally, Lively excused herself to Blahnik for "painting the white jewels on my shoes with red nail polish as I was walking out the door."

Of her DIY change to the shoes, Lively added, "worth it tho?"

The shoes in question — red satin pumps with square jewel buckles — retail for $995 on the Manolo Blahnik website. A blue version of the same shoe was featured in the finale of 2008's Sex and the City movie.

Lively spoke exclusively to PEOPLE on Tuesday about her new non-alcoholic sparkling mixers, and how she's been shocked by their reception.

"I've been very proud of [Betty Buzz] and it's been really cool and overwhelming to see people's responses to it," Lively told PEOPLE. "It's been really neat to see all of the non-drinkers who have come out and said 'thank you.'"