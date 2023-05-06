Blake Lively Is the Latest Celebrity Mom to Step Out in These Supportive Sneakers

Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Cameron Diaz all wear Hoka shoes

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 11:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Blake Lively Hoka sneakers TOUT
Photo: Getty / People / Reese Herrington

Blake Lively is a fashion chameleon.

The actress, 35, serves up iconic red carpet looks (2022 Met Gala, anyone?), and she often steps out in eye-catching numbers like neon trench coats and leather shirt dresses. But as a true Jill of all trades, Lively also wears relatable outfits on the regular.

Earlier this week, the mom-of-three was spotted in New York City in sweatpants, a long, lightweight jacket, and Hoka shoes, according to the footwear brand. Hoka sneakers have become a favorite choice of Hollywood moms like Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Cameron Diaz. But plenty of other stars step out in the comfy kicks, too, like Brie Larson and Harry Styles, who recently hit the gym in an orange pair. Just a few weeks ago, Bill Hader and Ali Wong went for a hike in matching Hoka shoes.

Cameron Diaz; Brie Larson; Jennifer Garner - Hoka Sneakers
The Kelly Clarkson Show Instagram; Brie Larson Instagram; Jennifer Garner Instagram

For her city stroll, Lively wore an under-the-radar pair of Hokas, the Clifton L Suede, which is currently low in stock in most colors. However, the Hoka Clifton is a long-standing customer-favorite style (which Diaz wore on The Kelly Clarkson Show) that you can get in several other iterations. Plenty of sizes of the Hoka Clifton 9 are available at Zappos in nine color combinations.

Hoka Sneaker
Zappos

Buy It! Hoka Clifton 9, $144.95; zappos.com, hoka.com, and nordstrom.com

All Hoka sneakers offer top-notch support and breathability on the go, whether you're running errands or actually running. And A-listers are far from the only ones who trust Hoka to keep their feet comfortable: Even nurses who work 12-hour standing shifts claim that the shoes are up for the task, according to thousands of Zappos reviews.

Join the Hoka bandwagon yourself to see what all the hype is about. Shop more Hoka shoes in men's and women's sizes 5 through 13 at Nordstrom, Zappos, and Hoka below.

Hoka Sneaker
Zappos

Buy It! Hoka Mach 5, $139.95; zappos.com, hoka.com, and nordstrom.com

Hoka Sneaker
Zappos

Buy It! Hoka Bondi 8, $164.95; zappos.com, hoka.com, and nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Helen Mirren Spanx Shapewear Tout
Helen Mirren Is 'Very Appreciative' of Her Spanx Shapewear — and Thousands of Shoppers Agree
gofit Walker Pro/Plus Smallest Under Desk Treadmill
One of the Best Under-Desk Treadmills We Tested Is $100 Off at Amazon Right Now
National Nurses Week Amazon Gifts tout
Celebrate National Nurses Week with These Last-Minute Gifts for the Nurses in Your Life — All Under $50
Related Articles
Oprah Sorel Sale Nordstrom Rack TOUT
One of Oprah's 'Favorite' Sneaker Brands Makes Comfy Sandals, Too — and You Can Get a Pair for Up to 69% Off
Tan France and Express
This Is What Tan France and the Express Style Pros Are Shopping This Summer (Exclusive)
Cariuma x Pantone Tout
The Comfy Shoes Ashton Kutcher Wears Now Come in Three Cotton Candy-Like Colors That Are Perfect for Summer
Hilary Duff attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation
Hilary Duff Hosted a Flower-Arranging Party in a $695 Floral Dress That's Pure Summer Wedding Guest Inspiration
Jennie CK campaign
Blackpink's Jennie Teams Up with Calvin Klein for Limited-Edition Capsule Collection
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Steps Out in $6,800 Optical Illusion Jeans That Are Actually Made of Leather
Billie Lourd at the star ceremony where Carrie Fisher is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Billie Lourd Honors Late Mom Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony with 'Star Wars' Dress
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Fronts Sunny New Jimmy Choo Campaign: 'Who Is Ready for Summer?!'
Blake Lively Jokes About Taking Her Disco Curled ‘Hair Out on a Date’: ‘We’re Goin’ Steady Now’
Blake Lively Jokes About Taking Her Disco Curled Hair 'Out on a Date': 'We're Goin' Steady Now'
Joanna Gaines Has Worn This Incredibly Comfy Top for Years — and You Can Get the Look for $11
Joanna Gaines Has Worn This Incredibly Comfy Top for Years — and You Can Get the Look for $11
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds bundle up as the cute duo walk arm in arm in NYC; Katie Holmes keeps things casual in an open mesh sweater ; Jennifer Garner is seen on January 07, 2020 in Los Angeles; Olivia Wilde, showed off her incredible gym results and six-pack abs
Alo Yoga's Black Friday-Level Sale Includes the Comfy Sweatpants Blake Lively and Katie Holmes Have Worn
Celebrities + flower earrings TOUT
Kate Middleton, Gigi Hadid, and Rihanna Are Convincing Us to Try Flower Earrings for Spring
Jeremy Pope attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Jeremy Pope Says He 'Manifested' His Over-the-Top Met Gala Appearance: 'What a Moment This Was'
Billie Eilish Shares Sneaky Met Gala Bathroom Selfie with Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke and Halle Bailey
Billie Eilish Shares Sneaky Met Gala Bathroom Selfie with Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey and Maya Hawke
Best Coach Deals Ahead of Mother's Day
The 10 Best Coach Deals Ahead of Mother's Day Are Up to 50% Off — and Yes, Disney Styles Are Included
Stars who missed the MET - blake lively, zendaya, lady gaga
Stars Who Skipped the Met Gala (and Why)