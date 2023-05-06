Blake Lively Is the Latest Celebrity Mom to Step Out in These Supportive Sneakers

Blake Lively is a fashion chameleon.

The actress, 35, serves up iconic red carpet looks (2022 Met Gala, anyone?), and she often steps out in eye-catching numbers like neon trench coats and leather shirt dresses. But as a true Jill of all trades, Lively also wears relatable outfits on the regular.

Earlier this week, the mom-of-three was spotted in New York City in sweatpants, a long, lightweight jacket, and Hoka shoes, according to the footwear brand. Hoka sneakers have become a favorite choice of Hollywood moms like Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Cameron Diaz. But plenty of other stars step out in the comfy kicks, too, like Brie Larson and Harry Styles, who recently hit the gym in an orange pair. Just a few weeks ago, Bill Hader and Ali Wong went for a hike in matching Hoka shoes.

For her city stroll, Lively wore an under-the-radar pair of Hokas, the Clifton L Suede, which is currently low in stock in most colors. However, the Hoka Clifton is a long-standing customer-favorite style (which Diaz wore on The Kelly Clarkson Show) that you can get in several other iterations. Plenty of sizes of the Hoka Clifton 9 are available at Zappos in nine color combinations.

All Hoka sneakers offer top-notch support and breathability on the go, whether you're running errands or actually running. And A-listers are far from the only ones who trust Hoka to keep their feet comfortable: Even nurses who work 12-hour standing shifts claim that the shoes are up for the task, according to thousands of Zappos reviews.

Join the Hoka bandwagon yourself to see what all the hype is about. Shop more Hoka shoes in men's and women's sizes 5 through 13 at Nordstrom, Zappos, and Hoka below.

