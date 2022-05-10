Blake Lively recalls sewing a diamond onto her Gem Awards dress, wearing Ryan Reynolds' clothes for her first Betty Buzz ad and more in a chat with Vogue

Blake Lively Breaks Down Her Looks — From Wearing Husband Ryan's Clothes to Sewing on Diamonds Herself

Blake Lively's style choices are all her own.

The 34-year-old actress recently chatted with Vogue for a Life in Looks segment that was released following her showstopping Met Gala turn earlier this month. During the chat, she broke down some of her most iconic looks — many of which she styled herself! — of the past 17 years.

Lively started by reflecting on some of her outfits from 2005's The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and her hit CW series Gossip Girl, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

She went on to discuss several red-carpet events, from the Cannes Film Festival to domestic movie premieres, as well as some of her most standout pregnancy looks and even the suits she wore in Paul Feig's 2018 dark-comedy thriller A Simple Favor.

"I don't work with a stylist, I never have," Lively said in the video.

And, in fact, she isn't afraid to even do some of the hands-on work. For the 2022 Gem Awards in New York City this past March, she sewed a piece of her ensemble herself — on the way to the event!

"I said, 'Do you just have a spare yellow diamond you can just give to me, just to borrow to sew onto the dress?' " Lively said of what she asked her go-to jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

"So I am in that car with a needle and thread and I am sewing this yellow diamond onto my dress, just praying that this thing doesn't come off," Lively recalled. "And then literally, leaving the event, they're like, 'You need to give it back to us.' "

"I was like, 'It's sewn onto the dress,' " she continued of the sexy cutout Sergio Hudson number. "They were like, 'Here's a knife.' I'm sitting there cutting this diamond off."

blake lively Blake Lively for Vogue

Another cornerstone of Lively's style approach? Don't be afraid to use what you have — or in her case, what husband Ryan Reynolds has.

For the first ad for her Betty Buzz mixers last year, the actress and entrepreneur told Vogue she went in Reynolds' closet "and I was like, 'This would sort of be great if I just took his clothes.' "

"Because you drive around New York City and there are trucks with his face on it with his Aviation bottle," Lively continued, referring to her husband's gin brand. "But I thought, how fun would that be to sort of surprise him with a truck with my face on it?"