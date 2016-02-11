Blake Lively Has Got it Glowing On! How to Copy Her Golden Look

It looks like motherhood is doing great things for Blake Lively, who stepped out with husband Ryan Reynolds for their first public date night since becoming parents — and she was radiant from head to toe. If one thing’s for sure, it’s that winter weather doesn’t stop these two from looking like they’re fresh from a sunny locale.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

The couple walked the red carpet at a Deadpool event in N.Y.C. Monday looking happier than ever — and it wasn’t just their smiles that had them glowing. Lively’s hair displayed a freshened-up blonde hue — and her sun-kissed skin glowed brighter than ever from what looks like a fabulous spray tan and some pro contouring work by makeup artist Gucci Westman.

“I opted to go for a matte pinkish burnt orange shadow on swept across top and bottom lids,” says Westman of the look. She then applied “a warm chocolate brown eye liner rimming inner bottom and top tear lines, and black mascara on top and bottom lashes.”

And for Lively’s just-off-the-beach bronzer and highlighter, Westman “used a warm highlight to compliment her skin,” she explains. “We warmed up the skin tone to beautifully complement the white [Chanel Haute Couture] dress. It was meant to feel like beautiful luminous skin with a warmth to it.”

And she’s not the only one working on her glam — Reynolds was sporting a fresh haircut to keep up with his wife’s locks — and we’re glad to see that his hint-of-gray look made it to the carpet as well.

— Jillian Ruffo