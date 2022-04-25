The stylish star proved that she can seamlessly transition from the farm to New York City cocktail party attire on Saturday

Blake Lively Goes from Trendy Overalls to a Sexy Mini Dress in 24 Hours: See Her Stylish Looks!

Blake Lively proved she is a fashion icon no matter the locale.

The actress, 34, shared a series of photos on Instagram of her farm chic style while she visited Martha Stewart's property on Saturday. She sported a pair of Reformation denim straight-leg overalls over a white tank. She completed the look with tweed Chanel bag and Hermès ankle boots.

"Overall… it was a good day," she captioned the shots.

The Gossip Girl alum also showed a closeup of her jewelry including a Brent Neale multicolor gemstone statement necklace and matching drop earrings for her day at the farm. She kept her makeup minimal and put her blonde hair in a messy updo.

Lively then made a quick change to celebrate Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday at Zero Bond club in New York City on Saturday evening.

The mother of three arrived for the festivities in a Sergio Hudson magenta form-fitted mini dress with thin straps and a scoop neckline.

The burgeoning mixologist accessorized the look with a pair of red Christian Louboutin heels and a matching clutch. She also kept wearing the drop earrings from earlier in the day but did remove the statement necklace for her night out.

Lively joined the birthday girl Hadid — who dazzled in Dion Lee ensemble featuring a white lace corset crop top, matching sheer pants and a floor-length duster jacket — and the model's family including sister Bella Hadid (with boyfriend Marc Kalman), brother Anwar Hadid, mother Yolanda Hadid and father Mohamed Hadid.

Last month, Lively stepped out in another heading-turning look from Sergio Hudson's fall 2021 collection for the Gem Awards in New York City.

The design featured a black leather top with structured shoulders, large torso cutout and a plunging neckline decorated with a dangling gold charm, connected to a body-con skirt.

The star accessorized with a gold-and-black quilted Chanel bag, a pair of sparkling Christian Louboutin heels, and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.

In 2020, Lively opened up to PEOPLE about her love of fashion and being her own stylist.

"It's such a passion of mine," she said at the time. "That's the reason I don't have a stylist, not because I think I can do it better than any of these people, but because I just love it so much that it would be like handing over something."