Blake Lively's Fun Twist on This Classic Summer Print Is Making Us Rethink White Sneakers
Dressing for hot, sticky temperatures can be tricky when you want to look cute but also feel comfortable. That's why the combination of flowy dresses and sneakers are the perfect recipe for summer outfit success — and Blake Lively just put the chef's kiss on the combo.
Earlier this week, she was photographed in New York City on her way to the nail salon wearing a long white cardigan over a white mini dress with Nike sneakers. But if you look closely, they aren't just your run-of-the-mill white kicks like you might expect.
Her Air Force 1 sneakers are decorated in a beige gingham print. It's a totally fun and unexpected way to wear the classic print that returns every summer like clockwork, and we're here for it.
Gingham actually refers to a lightweight cotton fabric that's woven to form the checkered pattern we've come to know by the name. So it makes sense that it becomes popular again when warm weather hits — it's playful and practical. Take, for example, Kate Middleton, who recently wore a Peter Pan collar blouse in a cheery red gingham print.
The pattern reminds us of laying down blankets for picnics in the park and grilling out for backyard barbeques. Normally, we reserve gingham for our dresses and blouses, and solid colors for our sneakers. Lively, being the fashion queen she is, essentially did the reserve, making for a fresh way to wear the summer uniform that Reese Witherspoon, Emily Ratajkowski, and Jennifer Garner love.
Since we don't know exactly where her flowy white dress is from, and her gingham Nike sneakers appear to be sold out at most major retailers, we've rounded up some similar styles to help you achieve her look. We adore this floral eyelet babydoll dress that's on sale for under $35 paired with these baby blue gingham sneakers from Tretorn.
Keep scrolling to shop mini dresses and printed sneakers inspired by Lively's latest look.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Prettygarden Summer Mini Floral Babydoll Dress, $33.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Annebouti Flutter Sleeve V-Neck Ruffle Smocked Mini Dress, $37.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! 1.State Smock Bodice Ruffle Hem Long Sleeve Minidress, $69.30 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com
Buy It! French Connection Aprina Long Sleeve Cotton Eyelet Minidress, $96 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Tretorn Nylite Gingham Sneaker, $29.96 (orig. $70); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Soda Pedal Double Deck Sneakers, $20.34–$54.97; amazon.com
Buy It! Draper James Harper Sneakers in Multi Blue Gingham, $49 (orig. $110); draperjames.com
Buy It! Jack Rodgers Ava Gingham Sneaker, $88; nordstrom.com
