Blake Lively is in bloom!

The actress, 35, stepped out in New York City yesterday looking like a walking vision of spring. Lively layered a neon yellow, pink, and orange trench coat over a white midi dress covered in bold florals. She accessorized with a monochromatic magenta rhinestone clutch and hot pink stilettos.

We know what you're thinking: florals, for spring? Groundbreaking. While the pattern isn't anything new, the bold color palette of Lively's midi dress is much more eye-catching than the dainty cottagecore styles that are everywhere right now. Stand out from the crowd this spring in similarly vibrant floral dresses from Amazon, Lulus, Revolve, Nordstrom, and Reformation, starting at just $26.

Floral Midi Dresses Inspired by Blake Lively

Spring is the perfect time to whip out midi dresses since they'll give you your sundress fix after months spent wearing pants, but they'll keep you warmer than a mini. Layering spring jackets like Lively's colorful trench coat on top makes the transition smooth.

This off-the-shoulder midi dress is designed with a leafy green print on a white background like Lively's, but ruffled puff sleeves add a feminine flare. A subtle thigh slit makes the midi dress ideal for date night. Wear it with heels for dinner out or sneakers for a sunny spring brunch.

Buy It! Mulnihey Off-the-Shoulder Floral Midi Dress, $28.79 with coupon (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

A green and blue floral print steals the show with this romantic midi dress. The full skirt resembles Lively's pick, and a strapless neckline keeps things simple. Layer a denim jacket on top for casual daytime outings or a crisp white blazer for a polished look. Come summer, stay cool at outdoor happy hours in this breezy style.

Buy It! Lulus Sunday Lovin' White Floral Strapless Midi Dress, $65 (orig. $85); lulus.com

Although this midi dress features a lavender background instead of white, the bright flowers remind us of Lively's vivid number. And thanks to its lack of white, this makes for a great wedding guest dress this summer. The silk slip dress is a fan-favorite silhouette from ASTR the Label, and the cross back tie is subtly sultry.

Buy It! ASTR the Label Gaia Dress, $98; revolve.com

Floral dresses are always a good idea, but Blake Lively is teaching us a lesson in how to make even the most classic seasonal print look fresh. Shop more bold floral midi dresses below.

Buy It! Drimmaks Floral Button-Down Sleeveless Midi Dress, $25.99; amazon.com

Buy It! SweatyRocks Cutout Floral Midi Dress, $42.99; amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress, $69.90; amazon.com

Buy It! Sam Edelman Tossed Floral Dress, $138; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Vince Camuto Floral Off-the-Shoulder Stretch Cotton Midi Dress, $148; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Reformation Emerick Dress, $198; thereformation.com

