Lifestyle Style Blake Lively's Bold Floral Midi Dress Is a Spring Wardrobe Standout — and Similar Styles Start at $26 These spring florals really are groundbreaking By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 25, 2023 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com Blake Lively is in bloom! The actress, 35, stepped out in New York City yesterday looking like a walking vision of spring. Lively layered a neon yellow, pink, and orange trench coat over a white midi dress covered in bold florals. She accessorized with a monochromatic magenta rhinestone clutch and hot pink stilettos. Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com We know what you're thinking: florals, for spring? Groundbreaking. While the pattern isn't anything new, the bold color palette of Lively's midi dress is much more eye-catching than the dainty cottagecore styles that are everywhere right now. Stand out from the crowd this spring in similarly vibrant floral dresses from Amazon, Lulus, Revolve, Nordstrom, and Reformation, starting at just $26. Floral Midi Dresses Inspired by Blake Lively Drimmaks Floral Button-Down Sleeveless Midi Dress, $25.99; amazon.com Mulnihey Off-the-Shoulder Floral Midi Dress, $28.79 with coupon (orig. $31.99)$31.99; amazon.com SweatyRocks Cutout Floral Midi Dress, $42.99; amazon.com Lulus Sunday Lovin' White Floral Strapless Midi Dress, $65 (orig. $85); lulus.com The Drop Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress, $69.90; amazon.com ASTR the Label Gaia Dress, $98; revolve.com Sam Edelman Tossed Floral Dress, $138; nordstrom.com Vince Camuto Floral Off-the-Shoulder Stretch Cotton Midi Dress, $148; nordstrom.com Reformation Emerick Dress, $198; thereformation.com Kate Middleton's Pleated Dress Is Almost Completely Sold Out — but You Can Get a Similar Look Starting at $28 Spring is the perfect time to whip out midi dresses since they'll give you your sundress fix after months spent wearing pants, but they'll keep you warmer than a mini. Layering spring jackets like Lively's colorful trench coat on top makes the transition smooth. This off-the-shoulder midi dress is designed with a leafy green print on a white background like Lively's, but ruffled puff sleeves add a feminine flare. A subtle thigh slit makes the midi dress ideal for date night. Wear it with heels for dinner out or sneakers for a sunny spring brunch. Amazon Buy It! Mulnihey Off-the-Shoulder Floral Midi Dress, $28.79 with coupon (orig. $31.99); amazon.com A green and blue floral print steals the show with this romantic midi dress. The full skirt resembles Lively's pick, and a strapless neckline keeps things simple. Layer a denim jacket on top for casual daytime outings or a crisp white blazer for a polished look. Come summer, stay cool at outdoor happy hours in this breezy style. Lulus Buy It! Lulus Sunday Lovin' White Floral Strapless Midi Dress, $65 (orig. $85); lulus.com Although this midi dress features a lavender background instead of white, the bright flowers remind us of Lively's vivid number. And thanks to its lack of white, this makes for a great wedding guest dress this summer. The silk slip dress is a fan-favorite silhouette from ASTR the Label, and the cross back tie is subtly sultry. Revolve Buy It! ASTR the Label Gaia Dress, $98; revolve.com Floral dresses are always a good idea, but Blake Lively is teaching us a lesson in how to make even the most classic seasonal print look fresh. Shop more bold floral midi dresses below. Amazon Buy It! Drimmaks Floral Button-Down Sleeveless Midi Dress, $25.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! SweatyRocks Cutout Floral Midi Dress, $42.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! The Drop Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress, $69.90; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Sam Edelman Tossed Floral Dress, $138; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Vince Camuto Floral Off-the-Shoulder Stretch Cotton Midi Dress, $148; nordstrom.com Reformation Buy It! Reformation Emerick Dress, $198; thereformation.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon's Best-Selling Household Fan Will Actually Keep You Cool On the Go — and It's on Sale for Just $18 Jennifer Garner's Crisp White Blazers Are a Summer Staple You Should Wear Right Now — Get the Look for $40 Spanx Swim Often Sells Out, but These Flattering New Shaping Bathing Suits Are Available Now