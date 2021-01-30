"It doesn't send a great message to women when their bodies don't fit into what brands have to offer," Blake Lively wrote

Blake Lively Recalls Feeling 'Insecure' When Trying to Find Clothes 'that Fit Me After Giving Birth'

Blake Lively is opening up about her post-baby body struggles after welcoming her third daughter, Betty, in October of 2019.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Story Friday, the Gossip Girl alum reflected on some of the outfits she wore during public appearances following the birth of Betty, now 16 months old. In a post, the mother of three explained the difficulties of finding clothes that fit her at the time.

"I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit," Lively, 33, began, writing atop a photo of her wearing a sleek black outfit while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2020.

Image zoom Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images via Blake Lively/Instagram

"Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn't fit either. So. Many," she continued. "It doesn't send a great message to women when their bodies don't fit into what brands have to offer. It's alienating and confusing."

Lively, who also shares daughters James, 6, and Inez, 4, with husband Ryan Reynolds, went on to note that looking back now, she wishes she had been more confident in her post-baby body.

"And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back," she wrote. "That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby's entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn't fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect."

The star then tagged Megababe founder Katie Sturino, sharing that the beauty business owner is "challenging brands to do better" when it comes to making clothing more inclusive.

"@katiesturino and others are out there challenging brands to do better, helping women to not feel alone," Lively wrote. "And she's making meaningful progress. She reminds me, we all can ask for better from the brands we love."