Blake Lively Wearing a Skirt This Week Was a Big Deal for Fans of Her Fashion

Blake Lively wearing a skirt has never been more exciting for fans of her fashion.

The actress embarked on a pantsuit parade for the last several weeks, decidedly wearing suit after suit throughout the global press tour for her new comedy-thriller A Simple Favor. Sometimes she even wore multiple suits in one day.

But the star surprised fans of her suited-up look by rocking a skirt when she left the Dior offices in Paris this week. And what a lovely skirt it was: The 31-year-old opted for a flowing midi emblazoned with a tree print, a menswear-inspired button up, a gold silk scarf, burgundy booties and a tiny Dior handbag.

Lively’s suit situation IRL was an extenuation of her role in the film. In the movie, she plays high-powered fashion publicist character Emily — and yes, Emily a.k.a. Blake wears a lot of suits.

Costume designer Renée Ehrlich Kalfus turned to Katherine Hepburn, Lauren Bacall, Diane Keaton — as well as the movie’s director, Paul Feig, for sartorial inspiration. “Paul goes to work every day in a Savile Row suit,” Kalfus told PEOPLE. “He feels he can get anyone to answer anything while wearing a suit.”

Kalfus also told The Hollywood Reporter, “Suits are sexy,” and added she thought it was “pure genius” Lively stayed in character during the A Simple Favor press tour. “She was branding herself,” Kalfus added.

Lively was outspoken about embracing her suited-up look. She recently clapped back at a fashion account who joked about the actress wearing “suit number 1,356” during her A Simple Favor promo.

“@fashioncritic Would you note a man wearing lots of suits during a promo tour? 😱😊 So why can’t a woman? Just sayinnnn. No double standards ladies 💪💕,” Lively commented on the post.

She also got involved on Instagram with a cheeky response after one fan suggested she should find a new stylist.

“I say this with so much love & respect for you babe, please hire a stylist or fire the one you’re currently with,” @gabeluna wrote.

Lively — who famously does not work with a stylist — replied, “Thank you for the tips, sir. Alas, I’ve tried to fire @blakelively so many times. But that b— just keeps coming back. She won’t leave me alone.”