She’s too young to realize it, but James Reynolds (Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s 9-month-old daughter) is going to inherit the BEST clothes from her fashionable mom. And Lively will most definitely pass down the new baby bag she just designed for Preserve in honor of her first child.

Image zoom



Preserve; Inset: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Lively recently added “fashion designer” to her résumé, unveiling pieces she co-designed for her lifestyle website early this summer. And now she’s taking her “limited drawing skills” to the accessories department, working with Sandast for a baby bag named after first child, James.

Afterall, it seems the least Lively could do — baby James’ first words were “mama.”

And maybe next year James will follow in North West’s artistic footsteps, and finger paint a Hermès handbag for her mom.

What do you think of Preserve’s new bag? Are you loving Lively’s design skills? Share in the comments below.

