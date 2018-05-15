All About Blake Lively's '40s-Inspired Hairstyle at the Deadpool 2 Premiere

Blake Lively stepped out in style to support husband Ryan Reynolds at his Deadpool 2 premiere in New York City on Monday night.

The actress and mother of two chose a custom black sequin Brandon Maxwell dress with a red sash, seemingly channeling Reynolds’ red-and-black Deadpool costume.

Lively accessorized her thematic attire with sandals, a cassette tape clutch, shoulder-dusting Ofira earrings and a swept-back hairstyle created by her Rod Ortega, who shared how to recreate her gorgeous do exclusively with PeopleStyle.

“The dress had a ’40s feel to it, so I went with a silhouette inspired [by that decade]. It also reflected a lot of light, so I wanted the front of her hair to be glossy and sleek, but the back to be soft,” said the pro, who only saw the dress a couple of hours before the red carpet.

The hairstylist, who’s the mastermind behind Lively’s effortless waves, was excited to switch up her style. “It’s really cool that people have been inspired by [her waves]. But I also think it’s good to explore. I like variety, so after the Met Gala and after party looks, I wanted to continue to try new shapes and switch things up.”

To create look, Ortega prepped her freshly shampooed and conditioned hair with Christophe Robin Instant Volumizing Mist with Rosewater to give it lift, as well as a heat protection spray. Then he combed the products through her hair, and rough dried it using the T3 Cura Luxe Hair Dryer, and smoothed the ends using an Ibiza paddle brush.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Next Ortega created a soft side part for dimension, then dabbed a balm on her hairline for smoothness. Once the front was set, Ortega used a 1-inch T3 barrel to create U-shaped waves. “When I want a certain size curl, I always create it with a slightly smaller iron because even if I pin the hair, it will relax,” he explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Lively: There’s a ‘Strong Chance’ of a New ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Movie

Once each section was curled and pinned, Ortega brushed her hair and spritzed it with Rene Furterer hairspray. Fun fact: the look only took a mere 40 minutes from start to finish!

With Lively’s cascading waves done, it was time for their “low-key” glam session to wrap — a moment that’s always bittersweet for the pro, who relishes these glam sessions.

“We had a good time. It’s a collaborative process, and a comfortable atmosphere. Blake is really creative, and I find being in an environment with her and her team [makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and manicurist Elle] very fulfilling. No one’s holding you back.”