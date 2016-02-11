Blake Lively Dazzles in Chanel Haute Couture at amfAR Gala with Husband Ryan Reynolds



Blake Lively

was sparkling head-to-toe in golden embroidery and jewels, fit for fashion royalty!

The actress and husband

Ryan Reynolds

attended the amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday.

Lively, 28, looked stunning in Chanel Haute Couture from the label’s Fall 2014 show. And to match her glittering ensemble, the high-heel devotee accessorized with studded gold Christian Louboutins.

This marks the second time in a week that the mother of one has worn Chanel Haute Couture! She attended a Deadpool fan event on Monday in support of Reynolds’ latest action film.

Also in attendance at the amfAR Gala were Karlie Kloss, Heidi Klum, Uma Thurman, Diane Kruger and Hailey Baldwin.

The black-tie soirée serves as the official kick-off to New York Fashion Week, and raises awareness for HIV/AIDS.

Reynolds, 39, recently gushed about falling in love with his wife, revealing how they even went on a double date with other people!

“About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date – she was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl – and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across,” he told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Editorial Director Jess Cagle on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Deadpool special.

Adding, “We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends.”

SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Deadpool special will air this Friday at 2 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio. Deadpool hits theaters Friday, Feb. 12.



For much more from Ryan Reynolds on fame, fatherhood and marriage, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday!



– Karen Mizoguchi