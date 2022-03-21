Blake Lively Dazzles in Daring Cut-Out Sergio Hudson Dress (and a Ton of Jewelry) to GEM Awards

The star has been on a style streak lately, stepping out in a number of showstopping abs-baring, high-slit and high-fashion looks

Blake Lively's latest look proves her style is a cut above the rest.

The actress, activist and burgeoning mixologist stepped out in true head-turning fashion for the Gem Awards in New York City on Friday night, wearing a head-turning black midi dress from designer Sergio Hudson's fall 2021 collection. The curve-hugging design featured a leather top with structured shoulders, large torso cutout and a plunging neckline decorated with a dangling gold charm, connected to a body-con knee-length skirt.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In true Lively fashion, the star piled on the accessories, including a gold-and-black quilted Chanel bag, a pair of glittering Christian Louboutin heels, and knockout jewelry by her longtime friend Lorraine Schwartz, who was being honored. She even brought back one of her signature hair looks for the event: the slicked-back bubble ponytail.

StarTracks Blake Lively Credit: The Image Direct

Lively's look was the latest in a series of high-impact style moment she's been rocking for recent events, ahead of her big Met Gala moment in May.

For Michael Kors NYC fashion show, she stepped out in an icy blue two-piece skirt set. At opening night for Broadway's The Music Man, she went for an ultra-plunging, vibrant purple Sergio Hudson pantsuit moment. And most recently, she stepped out on the red carpet at the premiere of husband Ryan Reynold's new film The Adam Project wearing a vintage pastel Versace gown with low-cut neckline and thigh-high slit.

Blake Lively blake lively Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds

Left: Credit: Gotham/GC Images Center: Credit: blakelively/Instagram Right: Credit: Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Her recent style choices have only piqued our excitement to see what she'll pull out for this year's Met Gala, as she serves as co-chair alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, plus Oscar-winner Regina King and Broadway supernova Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This year will mark Lively's 10th Met Gala, and if her latest style streak is any indication, she's bound to pull a major fashion flex. For her last appearance on the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps, Lively dazzled in a custom Versace gown with a mega train that served glamour from all angles.

Blake Lively Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty