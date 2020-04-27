Blake Lively's Colorist Sends Her At-Home Hair Dye Kit - with Directions for Ryan Reynolds to Help

Blake Lively‘s joining the long list of celebs who have been coloring their own hair at home while social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Since Lively, 32, has been unable to visit her longtime colorist Rona O’Connor due to the social distancing precautionary measures, O’Connor surprised the actress by sending over a custom handmade at-home dye kit so she can try touching up her blonde hair herself.

When the unexpected package arrived at Lively’s doorstep, she snapped a photo of the color kit and thanked O’Connor for the help — but also wondered if she and husband Ryan Reynolds were cut out to do at-home hair color themselves!

Image zoom Blake Lively/Instagram

“@ronacolor you are an actual earth angel. Thank you for surprising me with a handmade hair color kit,” the actress wrote on her Instagram Story.

She added: “The fact that you trust @vancityreynolds to get this right, makes me concerned for your sanity. But who needs hair anyway!?”

O’Connor reposted Lively’s photo of the color kit on her own Instagram Story and replied, “Something we never dreamed of!”

Even though Lively’s blonde roots may be growing out, it may not be bothering her too much. Earlier this month, her colorist shared a few old photos of the actress on the red carpet with her color slightly grown out, calling them “beautiful roots!” Lively agreed writing, “You know I actually really love roots. 😍.”

Image zoom Rona O'Connor/Instagram

The actress may not have revealed how her hair has turned out after dyeing it herself just yet, but she did playfully poke fun at her husband’s teeny tiny ponytail that has been growing out since they’ve been isolating at home.

“I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity,” The Rhythm Section actress joked alongside a snapshot of Reynolds’ super-short ponytail.

The couple has also been doing their part to help those who have been impacted by the by the coronavirus pandemic. In mid-March, Reynolds announced that he and Lively would be donating $1 million to two organizations representing food banks across the United States and Canada during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Additionally, Reynolds recently said that he would be temporarily putting aside his differences with Hugh Jackman to support the All In Challenge, which aims to provide food and supplies to children, elderly people and frontline workers.

