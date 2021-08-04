Blake Lively Paired Her Glittery Pink Gown with Converse Sneakers at Free Guy Premiere

The star accessorized her sequined Prabal Gurung gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels with a pair of Chuck Taylor high-tops

Blake Lively got to live out her prom queen fantasy at the New York City premiere of Ryan Reynolds' new movie Free Guy on Monday night.

After months of lockdown amid the pandemic, the actress, 33, made a glamorous return to the red carpet to support her husband, 44, joking on Instagram that the outing felt like "prom night."

Lively chose a glittery Prabal Gurung pink sequined gown from the designer's resort 2022 collection that featured cutouts, an open back and silver sequin trim. On the carpet, the Gossip Girl alum paired the look with Christian Louboutin heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

But after she did her walk for the paparazzi, Lively swapped out of her Louboutins for a pair of classic Converse Chuck Taylor high-top sneakers — and made sure to document the high-low fashion moment on Instagram.

Always one to love a good accessory, she also shared several close-up shots of her sparkling jewelry, including statement rings and a Lorraine Schwartz diamond chain necklace that hairstylist Rod Ortega braided through her hair.

"Diamond pony...that's also my stage name," she captioned one mirror selfie. In another shot, she showed off her pressed-flower-encapsulated manicure by celebrity nail artist Elle. "Thanks to everyone who made my prom night 2021 possible," she wrote.

Reynolds, meanwhile, looked dapper in a beige Brunello Cucinelli suit and black-and-white plaid shirt.

Lively and Reynolds' night out comes just days after the two celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first date by returning to the restaurant where their love story began.

"10 years later. We still go out on our 'first date,'" Lively wrote alongside a photo of the couple showing off their night out looks. "But in much more comfortable shoes."

She also posted a picture of Reynolds standing in front of Boston sushi eatery O Ya, writing, "If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us."