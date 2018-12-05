Blake Lively Saved Her Best Outfit of the Year for the Chanel Métiers d'Art Fashion Show

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Blake Lively stole the spotlight at the Chanel Métiers d’Art Show in N.Y.C. on Tuesday thanks to her high-shine embellished outfit.

The actress radiated as she descended the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, wearing a gold strapless knee-length dress worn with a shrunken belted bomber jacket that was cinched at the waist with a wide belt. She topped the look off with a pair of embellished boots and her signature tousled waves pulled into a very, deconstructed loose braid.

The show was presented in the 10 BC Temple of Dendur at the Metropolitan, which served as a perfect backdrop for designer Karl Lagerfeld’s Ancient Egypt-meets-New York themed collection, that highlights the meticulous work of the house’s atelier staff.

Lagerfeld favorites, superstar Pharrell Williams and model Kaia Gerber, both walked in the show in front of the A-list names sitting in the front row.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Masato Onoda/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Diane Kruger, Marion Cotillard, Margot Robbie, Julianne Moore, Penélope Cruz were all in attendance at the buzzed-about show.

Roy Rochlin/Getty

This marks the second glamorous fashion event Lively’s attended this week. On Sunday, she sat front row at the Versace show (the fashion brand’s first-ever showing in N.Y.C.) wearing a look plucked straight from the ’90s.

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Lively chose a chain metal silver halter midi gown with completely-open back, butterfly sequin appliqué on the small of her back, plus sparkly Christian Louboutin pumps. She accessorized with double hoop earrings and wore her hair in big curls.

“Party like it’s 1999,” the actress captioned an Instagram photo of her look from the night.

While she has yet to comment on the Chanel experience, she certainly stole the spotlight, making the stair case her own personal runway.